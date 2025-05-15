DP proposes bill against Supreme Court

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (May 14), an unprecedented Supreme Court hearing was held in the National Assembly.



As Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae and other justices did not attend, the Democratic Party introduced a special prosecution investigation bill for the Chief Justice.



The People Power Party opposed it, calling it judicial intimidation and legislation to protect Lee Jae-myung.



Reporter Kim Cheong-yun reports.



[Report]



A hearing to investigate allegations of Supreme Court interference in the presidential election, led by the Democratic Party.



Clashes occurred from the start as all Supreme Court justices, including Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae, who were selected as witnesses, did not attend.



[Jung Cheong-rae/Chairman of the National Assembly's Legislative and Judiciary Committee/Democratic Party: "This is the first time I've seen such a brief excuse for absence. That arrogance is truly remarkable."]



[Song Seok-jun/National Assembly Legislative and Judiciary Committee Member/People Power Party: "It's so clear, so keep it simple..."]



[Yoo Sang-beom/National Assembly Legislative and Judiciary Committee Member/People Power Party: "The behavior of the National Assembly is unreasonable...."]



The Democratic Party stated that they had no choice but to clarify the allegations through a special investigation and introduced the 'Special Prosecution Investigation Bill for Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae.'



The bill includes investigation into whether Chief Justice Cho abused judicial power and the allegations of election interference, with the Democratic Party and the Justice Innovation Party each recommending one candidate for the special prosecutor. The bill also specifies a swift trial to conclude the final judgment within one year after the indictment.



They also urged Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae to resign.



[Park Kyun-taek/National Assembly Legislative and Judiciary Committee Member/Democratic Party: "Even members of the judiciary are calling for your resignation; do you have no intention of resigning, Chief Justice?"]



[Cheon Dae-yeop/Director of the Court Administration Office: "If he becomes a target of investigation, no one would be able to freely and confidently oppose power, which fulfills the role of guaranteeing the basic rights of our citizens...."]



The People Power Party opposed the bill, claiming it was legislation to protect the judicial risks of candidate Lee Jae-myung.



[Park Jun-tae/National Assembly Legislative and Judiciary Committee Member/People Power Party: "They are committing acts of intimidating the judiciary to use the presidency as a refuge from crime."]



Chairman Jung Cheong-rae announced that he would file a complaint against the Supreme Court justices who did not attend the hearing.



This is KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.



