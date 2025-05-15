Son Heung-min sued for extortion
입력 2025.05.15 (00:51)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[Anchor]
Tottenham captain Son Heung-min has filed a complaint with the police, claiming he was blackmailed by a woman in her 20s using a pregnancy as leverage.
With an important Europa League final approaching next week, the psychological impact is unavoidable.
Reporter Kim Hwa-young reports.
[Report]
Tottenham captain Son Heung-min has submitted a complaint to the police, stating that he was demanded money by a woman in her 20s under the pretext of pregnancy.
The Gangnam Police Station in Seoul announced that they received a complaint on the 7th from Son Heung-min's side regarding a woman in her 20s, referred to as A, and a man in his 40s, referred to as B, for extortion and are currently investigating.
The complaint reportedly states that A falsely claimed to be pregnant in June of last year and threatened Son Heung-min by demanding a large sum of money.
As the police are trying to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident, this major setback has emerged for Son Heung-min, who is preparing for his first championship challenge since turning professional.
With just a week to go before the Europa League final against Manchester United, the psychological burden has increased.
As Korea's representative football star Son Heung-min faces controversy over personal matters, it is expected to negatively affect his performance.
This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.
Tottenham captain Son Heung-min has filed a complaint with the police, claiming he was blackmailed by a woman in her 20s using a pregnancy as leverage.
With an important Europa League final approaching next week, the psychological impact is unavoidable.
Reporter Kim Hwa-young reports.
[Report]
Tottenham captain Son Heung-min has submitted a complaint to the police, stating that he was demanded money by a woman in her 20s under the pretext of pregnancy.
The Gangnam Police Station in Seoul announced that they received a complaint on the 7th from Son Heung-min's side regarding a woman in her 20s, referred to as A, and a man in his 40s, referred to as B, for extortion and are currently investigating.
The complaint reportedly states that A falsely claimed to be pregnant in June of last year and threatened Son Heung-min by demanding a large sum of money.
As the police are trying to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident, this major setback has emerged for Son Heung-min, who is preparing for his first championship challenge since turning professional.
With just a week to go before the Europa League final against Manchester United, the psychological burden has increased.
As Korea's representative football star Son Heung-min faces controversy over personal matters, it is expected to negatively affect his performance.
This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Son Heung-min sued for extortion
-
- 입력 2025-05-15 00:51:25
[Anchor]
Tottenham captain Son Heung-min has filed a complaint with the police, claiming he was blackmailed by a woman in her 20s using a pregnancy as leverage.
With an important Europa League final approaching next week, the psychological impact is unavoidable.
Reporter Kim Hwa-young reports.
[Report]
Tottenham captain Son Heung-min has submitted a complaint to the police, stating that he was demanded money by a woman in her 20s under the pretext of pregnancy.
The Gangnam Police Station in Seoul announced that they received a complaint on the 7th from Son Heung-min's side regarding a woman in her 20s, referred to as A, and a man in his 40s, referred to as B, for extortion and are currently investigating.
The complaint reportedly states that A falsely claimed to be pregnant in June of last year and threatened Son Heung-min by demanding a large sum of money.
As the police are trying to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident, this major setback has emerged for Son Heung-min, who is preparing for his first championship challenge since turning professional.
With just a week to go before the Europa League final against Manchester United, the psychological burden has increased.
As Korea's representative football star Son Heung-min faces controversy over personal matters, it is expected to negatively affect his performance.
This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.
Tottenham captain Son Heung-min has filed a complaint with the police, claiming he was blackmailed by a woman in her 20s using a pregnancy as leverage.
With an important Europa League final approaching next week, the psychological impact is unavoidable.
Reporter Kim Hwa-young reports.
[Report]
Tottenham captain Son Heung-min has submitted a complaint to the police, stating that he was demanded money by a woman in her 20s under the pretext of pregnancy.
The Gangnam Police Station in Seoul announced that they received a complaint on the 7th from Son Heung-min's side regarding a woman in her 20s, referred to as A, and a man in his 40s, referred to as B, for extortion and are currently investigating.
The complaint reportedly states that A falsely claimed to be pregnant in June of last year and threatened Son Heung-min by demanding a large sum of money.
As the police are trying to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident, this major setback has emerged for Son Heung-min, who is preparing for his first championship challenge since turning professional.
With just a week to go before the Europa League final against Manchester United, the psychological burden has increased.
As Korea's representative football star Son Heung-min faces controversy over personal matters, it is expected to negatively affect his performance.
This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.
-
-
김화영 기자 hwa0@kbs.co.kr김화영 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.