Son Heung-min sued for extortion

입력 2025.05.15 (00:51)

[Anchor]

Tottenham captain Son Heung-min has filed a complaint with the police, claiming he was blackmailed by a woman in her 20s using a pregnancy as leverage.

With an important Europa League final approaching next week, the psychological impact is unavoidable.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young reports.

[Report]

Tottenham captain Son Heung-min has submitted a complaint to the police, stating that he was demanded money by a woman in her 20s under the pretext of pregnancy.

The Gangnam Police Station in Seoul announced that they received a complaint on the 7th from Son Heung-min's side regarding a woman in her 20s, referred to as A, and a man in his 40s, referred to as B, for extortion and are currently investigating.

The complaint reportedly states that A falsely claimed to be pregnant in June of last year and threatened Son Heung-min by demanding a large sum of money.

As the police are trying to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident, this major setback has emerged for Son Heung-min, who is preparing for his first championship challenge since turning professional.

With just a week to go before the Europa League final against Manchester United, the psychological burden has increased.

As Korea's representative football star Son Heung-min faces controversy over personal matters, it is expected to negatively affect his performance.

This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.

  • Son Heung-min sued for extortion
    • 입력 2025-05-15 00:51:25
    News 9
공지·정정

