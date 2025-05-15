Son Heung-min sued for extortion

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Tottenham captain Son Heung-min has filed a complaint with the police, claiming he was blackmailed by a woman in her 20s using a pregnancy as leverage.



With an important Europa League final approaching next week, the psychological impact is unavoidable.



Reporter Kim Hwa-young reports.



[Report]



Tottenham captain Son Heung-min has submitted a complaint to the police, stating that he was demanded money by a woman in her 20s under the pretext of pregnancy.



The Gangnam Police Station in Seoul announced that they received a complaint on the 7th from Son Heung-min's side regarding a woman in her 20s, referred to as A, and a man in his 40s, referred to as B, for extortion and are currently investigating.



The complaint reportedly states that A falsely claimed to be pregnant in June of last year and threatened Son Heung-min by demanding a large sum of money.



As the police are trying to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident, this major setback has emerged for Son Heung-min, who is preparing for his first championship challenge since turning professional.



With just a week to go before the Europa League final against Manchester United, the psychological burden has increased.



As Korea's representative football star Son Heung-min faces controversy over personal matters, it is expected to negatively affect his performance.



This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!