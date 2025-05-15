News 9

Resigned residents hope to return

[Anchor]

There is a growing sentiment among residents who resigned from hospitals in protest of the medical school quota increase that they want to return.

The Korean Association of Training Hospitals, which conducted a survey, has officially requested the government to recruit additional residents within this month.

Park Min-kyung reports.

[Report]

The Korean Association of Training Hospitals recently surveyed over ten thousand residents, and a significant number expressed their intention to return.

For senior residents, they must return to their training hospitals by the end of this month at the latest if they wish to take the specialist exam in February next year.

Additionally, it is analyzed that many residents are feeling disillusioned as the conflict between the medical community and the government has continued for one year and three months.

[Resigned Resident A/voice altered: "It seems that quite a few people are questioning how effective this method of protest is and what kind of results it will bring."]

Currently, the return rate of residents is in the 12% range.

Residents who have not completed military service want the government to reinstate the special provision that allows them to defer enlistment upon returning to the hospital.

There are also ongoing demands for guarantees of return for residents who have already enlisted and for a re-examination of essential medical policies.

Attempts to undermine the survey itself through duplicate responses have also been confirmed.

[Resigned Resident B/voice altered: "There were discussions about not responding, saying this is a bad survey, or intentionally providing answers that contradict the intent of the survey..."]

Although the Korean Association of Training Hospitals has officially requested to recruit additional residents within this month, the Ministry of Health and Welfare is still taking a cautious stance.

The meeting held on improving the training environment for residents included Park Dan, the representative of the residents, who has maintained a firm stance.

KBS News, Park Min-kyung.

