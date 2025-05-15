Samsung's Diaz hits 17th home run

동영상 고정 취소

Samsung Lions' foreign hitter Lewin Diaz, who is leading the KBO in home runs, hit his 17th home run of the season with a three-game streak of homers.



In the bottom of the 4th inning, trailing KTwiz by two runs.



Diaz stepped up to the plate as the leadoff hitter against KT's So Hyung-jun.



With two balls and two strikes, Diaz hit the fifth pitch, a breaking ball, soaring over the center field fence.



It was a massive home run with a distance of 125 meters.



Diaz's recent power, hitting home runs in three consecutive games, is impressive.



This is already his seventeenth home run of the season!



He has also increased his lead over LG Twins' Austin, who is in second place in the home run rankings, to five home runs.



