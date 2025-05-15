News 9

Strict punishment for court breach

[Anchor]

As you just saw, despite the defendant's remorse, the court imposed a strict punishment.

However, many of the other accomplices are denying the charges or claiming the right to resist, showing no remorse, which suggests that heavier penalties may be forthcoming.

Continuing with reporter Moon Ye-seul.

[Report]

Regarding the 'Western District Court' incident, the first trial court judged that it was an event that occurred because "the issuance of warrants by the judiciary was interpreted as a political conspiracy."

The determination and compulsion for immediate retaliation and revenge against the court's decision led to the crime.

The court particularly recognized the 'multiple forces' involved and applied a high-level punishment for the crime of breaking and entering into a distinct building.

This is the reason why the defendants, despite being first-time offenders and showing remorse, could not avoid imprisonment.

It is interpreted as a warning against the unprecedented physical attack and collective action against the judiciary.

This judgment is expected to influence the trials of other defendants who have claimed that they "entered accidentally, and without prior plotting."

[Park Young-il/KBS Advisory Lawyer: "It is presumed that there is a need for strict punishment because it shows various behaviors that could infringe upon the judicial order or state order."]

So far, over 90 individuals have been indicted, and there are about 50 accomplices under investigation.

Among them, a significant number are still asserting the right to resist and showing no remorse.

[Lee Ha-sang/Lawyer/'Western District Court Violent Intrusion Incident' Defense Team/March: "You call it a 'violent incident,' but we refer to it as the 'Western District Freedom Movement.'"]

Some defense attorneys are questioning the evidentiary value of the video footage submitted by the investigative agency, or are filing numerous witness requests to delay the trial.

There are also many defendants facing heavier charges, such as breaking into the judge's office or assaulting reporters.

For this reason, it is expected that more severe penalties will be imposed in the upcoming sentences.

This is KBS News, Moon Ye-seul.

