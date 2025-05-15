News 9

Choi Kyung-ju returns to SK Open

입력 2025.05.15 (01:08)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Last year, at the SK Telecom Open, Choi Kyung-ju's miraculous 'island shot' remains vivid in the memories of fans as he won the tournament.

Now that he is back at the same place, Choi Kyung-ju feels a chill down his spine and has vowed not to hit in that direction this year.

Reporter Park Sun-woo has the story.

[Report]

During the first playoff of last year's SK Telecom Open, Choi Kyung-ju's second shot seemed to be heading for the water, but it landed on a small island in the middle of a stream.

The 'island shot' that surprised everyone has become a page in the history written by a living golf legend.

Now standing again on the miraculous land, which is now called 'Choi Kyung-ju Island', Choi still looks incredulous.

[“Coming here, does it remind you of last year?”]

[Choi Kyung-ju: “No, I really can’t believe I stood in this small place. It gives me chills.”]

While expressing gratitude for his luck, Choi is confident this season, stating that his driver distance has increased by about 10 yards.

[Choi Kyung-ju/SK Telecom: “I’m not satisfied yet. In many ways, I think (Choi Kyung-ju) Island has saved me. This year, I won’t hit in that direction.”]

Park Sang-hyun, who handed the championship trophy to Choi Kyung-ju after the playoff, says it is an honor to compete in the same group this year.

[Park Sang-hyun/Dong-A Pharmaceutical: “It’s a scene I will never forget in my life, and I did glance in that direction. I’ve also thought about trying to hit like that once.”]

The day before the tournament, Choi Kyung-ju showcased his philanthropic side by participating in a charity match with professional golfer Lee Seung-min, who has developmental disabilities.

Fans are growing increasingly excited to see if Choi Kyung-ju can create another miraculous moment and make history once again.

This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Choi Kyung-ju returns to SK Open
    • 입력 2025-05-15 01:08:26
    News 9
[Anchor]

Last year, at the SK Telecom Open, Choi Kyung-ju's miraculous 'island shot' remains vivid in the memories of fans as he won the tournament.

Now that he is back at the same place, Choi Kyung-ju feels a chill down his spine and has vowed not to hit in that direction this year.

Reporter Park Sun-woo has the story.

[Report]

During the first playoff of last year's SK Telecom Open, Choi Kyung-ju's second shot seemed to be heading for the water, but it landed on a small island in the middle of a stream.

The 'island shot' that surprised everyone has become a page in the history written by a living golf legend.

Now standing again on the miraculous land, which is now called 'Choi Kyung-ju Island', Choi still looks incredulous.

[“Coming here, does it remind you of last year?”]

[Choi Kyung-ju: “No, I really can’t believe I stood in this small place. It gives me chills.”]

While expressing gratitude for his luck, Choi is confident this season, stating that his driver distance has increased by about 10 yards.

[Choi Kyung-ju/SK Telecom: “I’m not satisfied yet. In many ways, I think (Choi Kyung-ju) Island has saved me. This year, I won’t hit in that direction.”]

Park Sang-hyun, who handed the championship trophy to Choi Kyung-ju after the playoff, says it is an honor to compete in the same group this year.

[Park Sang-hyun/Dong-A Pharmaceutical: “It’s a scene I will never forget in my life, and I did glance in that direction. I’ve also thought about trying to hit like that once.”]

The day before the tournament, Choi Kyung-ju showcased his philanthropic side by participating in a charity match with professional golfer Lee Seung-min, who has developmental disabilities.

Fans are growing increasingly excited to see if Choi Kyung-ju can create another miraculous moment and make history once again.

This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.
박선우
박선우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘출당’ 요구 계속…윤 전 대통령 결단할까?

‘출당’ 요구 계속…윤 전 대통령 결단할까?
이재명, PK서 보수 표심 공략…<br>“박빙 승부, 반드시 승리해야”

이재명, PK서 보수 표심 공략…“박빙 승부, 반드시 승리해야”
김문수, 경남서 ‘경제’ 행보…<br>“우주항공·원전 전폭 지원”

김문수, 경남서 ‘경제’ 행보…“우주항공·원전 전폭 지원”
이준석 “민주당, 삼권분립 훼손<br>…젊은 세대, 강압적 단일화 극혐”

이준석 “민주당, 삼권분립 훼손…젊은 세대, 강압적 단일화 극혐”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.