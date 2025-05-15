Choi Kyung-ju returns to SK Open
[Anchor]
Last year, at the SK Telecom Open, Choi Kyung-ju's miraculous 'island shot' remains vivid in the memories of fans as he won the tournament.
Now that he is back at the same place, Choi Kyung-ju feels a chill down his spine and has vowed not to hit in that direction this year.
Reporter Park Sun-woo has the story.
[Report]
During the first playoff of last year's SK Telecom Open, Choi Kyung-ju's second shot seemed to be heading for the water, but it landed on a small island in the middle of a stream.
The 'island shot' that surprised everyone has become a page in the history written by a living golf legend.
Now standing again on the miraculous land, which is now called 'Choi Kyung-ju Island', Choi still looks incredulous.
[“Coming here, does it remind you of last year?”]
[Choi Kyung-ju: “No, I really can’t believe I stood in this small place. It gives me chills.”]
While expressing gratitude for his luck, Choi is confident this season, stating that his driver distance has increased by about 10 yards.
[Choi Kyung-ju/SK Telecom: “I’m not satisfied yet. In many ways, I think (Choi Kyung-ju) Island has saved me. This year, I won’t hit in that direction.”]
Park Sang-hyun, who handed the championship trophy to Choi Kyung-ju after the playoff, says it is an honor to compete in the same group this year.
[Park Sang-hyun/Dong-A Pharmaceutical: “It’s a scene I will never forget in my life, and I did glance in that direction. I’ve also thought about trying to hit like that once.”]
The day before the tournament, Choi Kyung-ju showcased his philanthropic side by participating in a charity match with professional golfer Lee Seung-min, who has developmental disabilities.
Fans are growing increasingly excited to see if Choi Kyung-ju can create another miraculous moment and make history once again.
This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.
