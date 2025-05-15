News 9

Dior faces scrutiny for data breach

입력 2025.05.15 (01:08)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Following SK Telecom, there has been a data breach at another major company.

This time, it is the famous French brand, Dior.

Key personal information such as customer names, phone numbers, and addresses has been leaked, but Dior was unaware of this fact for over 100 days.

Reporter Kang Pu-reun has the story.

[Report]

This is the official domestic website of the high-end French brand 'Dior'.

A notice has appeared stating that the company has discovered the leak of its customers' personal information.

The date of the leak detection is noted as the 7th of this month.

However, in the emails received by the affected customers, Dior indicated that the incident occurred on January 26.

This means they were unaware of the leak for over a hundred days.

The leaked information includes customers' names, mobile phone numbers, and postal addresses.

The problem does not end there.

When a personal data leak occurs, the entity that identifies it is obligated to report it to the Ministry of Science and ICT or the Korea Internet & Security Agency within 24 hours.

However, Dior did not comply with this obligation.

The Ministry of Science and ICT, which identified the leak through other channels, informed Dior of its reporting obligation, but Dior reportedly responded that they were "reporting to the French headquarters."

This is interpreted as them waiting for instructions from the headquarters.

We requested an official statement from Dior regarding this leak controversy, but there has been no response.

[Dior Customer Service/Voice Altered: "It is difficult to respond to your inquiries..."]

The Personal Information Protection Commission has begun fact verifications surrounding the leak.

This is KBS News, Kang Pu-reun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Dior faces scrutiny for data breach
    • 입력 2025-05-15 01:08:27
    News 9
[Anchor]

Following SK Telecom, there has been a data breach at another major company.

This time, it is the famous French brand, Dior.

Key personal information such as customer names, phone numbers, and addresses has been leaked, but Dior was unaware of this fact for over 100 days.

Reporter Kang Pu-reun has the story.

[Report]

This is the official domestic website of the high-end French brand 'Dior'.

A notice has appeared stating that the company has discovered the leak of its customers' personal information.

The date of the leak detection is noted as the 7th of this month.

However, in the emails received by the affected customers, Dior indicated that the incident occurred on January 26.

This means they were unaware of the leak for over a hundred days.

The leaked information includes customers' names, mobile phone numbers, and postal addresses.

The problem does not end there.

When a personal data leak occurs, the entity that identifies it is obligated to report it to the Ministry of Science and ICT or the Korea Internet & Security Agency within 24 hours.

However, Dior did not comply with this obligation.

The Ministry of Science and ICT, which identified the leak through other channels, informed Dior of its reporting obligation, but Dior reportedly responded that they were "reporting to the French headquarters."

This is interpreted as them waiting for instructions from the headquarters.

We requested an official statement from Dior regarding this leak controversy, but there has been no response.

[Dior Customer Service/Voice Altered: "It is difficult to respond to your inquiries..."]

The Personal Information Protection Commission has begun fact verifications surrounding the leak.

This is KBS News, Kang Pu-reun.
강푸른
강푸른 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘출당’ 요구 계속…윤 전 대통령 결단할까?

‘출당’ 요구 계속…윤 전 대통령 결단할까?
이재명, PK서 보수 표심 공략…<br>“박빙 승부, 반드시 승리해야”

이재명, PK서 보수 표심 공략…“박빙 승부, 반드시 승리해야”
김문수, 경남서 ‘경제’ 행보…<br>“우주항공·원전 전폭 지원”

김문수, 경남서 ‘경제’ 행보…“우주항공·원전 전폭 지원”
이준석 “민주당, 삼권분립 훼손<br>…젊은 세대, 강압적 단일화 극혐”

이준석 “민주당, 삼권분립 훼손…젊은 세대, 강압적 단일화 극혐”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.