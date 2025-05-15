Dior faces scrutiny for data breach

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Following SK Telecom, there has been a data breach at another major company.



This time, it is the famous French brand, Dior.



Key personal information such as customer names, phone numbers, and addresses has been leaked, but Dior was unaware of this fact for over 100 days.



Reporter Kang Pu-reun has the story.



[Report]



This is the official domestic website of the high-end French brand 'Dior'.



A notice has appeared stating that the company has discovered the leak of its customers' personal information.



The date of the leak detection is noted as the 7th of this month.



However, in the emails received by the affected customers, Dior indicated that the incident occurred on January 26.



This means they were unaware of the leak for over a hundred days.



The leaked information includes customers' names, mobile phone numbers, and postal addresses.



The problem does not end there.



When a personal data leak occurs, the entity that identifies it is obligated to report it to the Ministry of Science and ICT or the Korea Internet & Security Agency within 24 hours.



However, Dior did not comply with this obligation.



The Ministry of Science and ICT, which identified the leak through other channels, informed Dior of its reporting obligation, but Dior reportedly responded that they were "reporting to the French headquarters."



This is interpreted as them waiting for instructions from the headquarters.



We requested an official statement from Dior regarding this leak controversy, but there has been no response.



[Dior Customer Service/Voice Altered: "It is difficult to respond to your inquiries..."]



The Personal Information Protection Commission has begun fact verifications surrounding the leak.



This is KBS News, Kang Pu-reun.



