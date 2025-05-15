Gov't to improve flood response

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Due to the effects of climate change, extreme rainfall has been occurring every summer.



This summer is also concerning, and the government has announced comprehensive measures to prevent flood damage, including the use of artificial intelligence technology.



Jung Sae-bae reports.



[Report]



In July of last year, the island of Eocheongdo recorded rain of over 140mm per hour, marking the highest level since observations began.



As extreme rainfall exceeding 100mm per hour has been increasing, the government has strengthened its flood response measures.



The key is to detect flood risks more quickly and to spread the information more widely.



Starting this summer, a 'Dam-River Virtual Model' that simulates dam releases and rainfall conditions in a virtual space will be pilot implemented, allowing for predictions of flood possibilities.



[Lee Seung-hwan/Director of Water Resource Policy, Ministry of Environment: "By visually confirming three-dimensional spatial information, we expect to enable intuitive decision-making for flood predictions and flood warning issuance."]



The points for sending safety alert messages related to floods will also be expanded from the existing 200 locations nationwide to over 900.



Additionally, AI technology that automatically recognizes people and vehicles will be applied to more than 1,000 CCTV cameras on national rivers to reduce flood damages.



The flood control capacity will be increased by about 10% compared to last year.



[Lee Seung-hwan/Director of Water Resource Policy, Ministry of Environment: "We will adjust the discharge amounts for 20 multipurpose dams nationwide before the flood season to secure a total flood control capacity of 6.81 billion tons."]



Experts point out that while the measures have improved the prevention of damage to small and medium-sized rivers, management of large rivers is somewhat lacking.



[Jung Chang-sam/Professor, Department of Smart Construction Disaster Prevention, Induk University: "Other than the intention to keep the 'water bowl' empty, there are no specific plans on how to control floods. This is the most important aspect, and it's a bit disappointing that it was overlooked."]



Experts emphasize that as the variability of weather has greatly increased due to climate change, flood predictions also need to be refined more precisely.



KBS News, Jung Sae-bae.



