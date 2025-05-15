MG Insurance suspends operations

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



MG Insurance will enter a business suspension tomorrow (May 15).



The existing contracts of 1.2 million customers will be transferred to five other insurance companies for maintenance and management.



Reporter Song Su-jin has the story.



[Report]



MG Insurance policyholders gathered in front of the Financial Supervisory Service.



Their main demand is to "protect the insurance contracts."



[Min Kyung-moon/Representative of MG Insurance Policyholder Group: "We are most worried that the contracts will be changed during the transfer. What if the benefits are reduced...?"]



If the insurance company closes, the Korea Deposit Insurance Corporation will refund up to 50 million won in cancellation benefits.



However, it cannot prevent the loss of the insurance contracts that were actively being used.



Given that most of MG Insurance's policies are health and auto insurance, losing policyholders is inevitable in the event of liquidation or bankruptcy.



Therefore, the financial authorities have decided to transfer the contracts.



A temporary company called a 'bridge insurance company' will be established soon.



All 1.51 million contracts of MG Insurance will initially be transferred to the bridge insurance company.



Five insurance companies, including DB, Meritz, Samsung, KB, and Hyundai, will take over the contracts as soon as their systems are ready.



The premiums and coverage details of the contracts will remain unchanged.



[Kwon Dae-young/Secretary General of the Financial Services Commission: "There will be no changes in conditions whether transferred to the bridge insurance company or to the existing insurance companies. There is no need to feel anxious or visit MG Insurance."]



The establishment of the bridge insurance company will cost over 30 billion won.



It is expected that 120 billion won will be needed to cover MG Insurance's existing losses.



A minimum of 150 billion won is anticipated, which will be covered by the Deposit Insurance Fund.



The goal is to complete the contract transfers by the end of next year, and the insurance companies to which the contracts will be transferred will be assigned randomly.



This is KBS News, Song Su-jin.



