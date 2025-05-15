Lee Jung-hoo hits season's 5th HR
입력 2025.05.15 (01:54)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[Anchor]
San Francisco's Lee Jung-hoo hit his fifth home run of the season on the 'Korean Culture Day' designated by the team.
This meaningful game to promote Korea saw Lee Jung-hoo, the grandson of the wind, also play his part with a home run.
Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the story.
[Report]
In the bottom of the eighth inning, with two outs and a three-run deficit, Arizona, unable to afford to give up any more runs, chose to face Lee Jung-hoo instead of the hot-hitting Ramos, and the result was!
["Wow~~~"]
It was a three-run home run by Lee Jung-hoo.
He pulled a curveball from the opposing pitcher for a line drive home run at a speed of 163 km/h, beautifully blowing away the strategy of Arizona's bench.
This was his fifth home run of the season and his first home run at Oracle Park this season. Lee Jung-hoo shared the joy with his teammates with high-fives, and the fan club 'Hooligans', wearing flame hats, cheered enthusiastically.
[Lee Jung-hoo/San Francisco: "I thought they would challenge me, so rather than thinking about what I should do, I went to the plate with the mindset of wanting to score at least one run."]
Moreover, today was designated as Korean Cultural Heritage Day by the San Francisco team, with events like K-pop dance performances taking place. Korean big leaguer Lee Jung-hoo contributed to promoting Korea with a decisive home run that led to breaking the losing streak.
[Lee Jung-hoo/San Francisco: "I'm happy to have a good game on a day like this where I can promote my country, and to help the team break the losing streak and hit a home run."]
Lee Jung-hoo had been somewhat struggling recently while being kept in check. But he bounced back in a week with a two-hit game, including a home run.
KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.
San Francisco's Lee Jung-hoo hit his fifth home run of the season on the 'Korean Culture Day' designated by the team.
This meaningful game to promote Korea saw Lee Jung-hoo, the grandson of the wind, also play his part with a home run.
Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the story.
[Report]
In the bottom of the eighth inning, with two outs and a three-run deficit, Arizona, unable to afford to give up any more runs, chose to face Lee Jung-hoo instead of the hot-hitting Ramos, and the result was!
["Wow~~~"]
It was a three-run home run by Lee Jung-hoo.
He pulled a curveball from the opposing pitcher for a line drive home run at a speed of 163 km/h, beautifully blowing away the strategy of Arizona's bench.
This was his fifth home run of the season and his first home run at Oracle Park this season. Lee Jung-hoo shared the joy with his teammates with high-fives, and the fan club 'Hooligans', wearing flame hats, cheered enthusiastically.
[Lee Jung-hoo/San Francisco: "I thought they would challenge me, so rather than thinking about what I should do, I went to the plate with the mindset of wanting to score at least one run."]
Moreover, today was designated as Korean Cultural Heritage Day by the San Francisco team, with events like K-pop dance performances taking place. Korean big leaguer Lee Jung-hoo contributed to promoting Korea with a decisive home run that led to breaking the losing streak.
[Lee Jung-hoo/San Francisco: "I'm happy to have a good game on a day like this where I can promote my country, and to help the team break the losing streak and hit a home run."]
Lee Jung-hoo had been somewhat struggling recently while being kept in check. But he bounced back in a week with a two-hit game, including a home run.
KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Lee Jung-hoo hits season's 5th HR
-
- 입력 2025-05-15 01:54:51
[Anchor]
San Francisco's Lee Jung-hoo hit his fifth home run of the season on the 'Korean Culture Day' designated by the team.
This meaningful game to promote Korea saw Lee Jung-hoo, the grandson of the wind, also play his part with a home run.
Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the story.
[Report]
In the bottom of the eighth inning, with two outs and a three-run deficit, Arizona, unable to afford to give up any more runs, chose to face Lee Jung-hoo instead of the hot-hitting Ramos, and the result was!
["Wow~~~"]
It was a three-run home run by Lee Jung-hoo.
He pulled a curveball from the opposing pitcher for a line drive home run at a speed of 163 km/h, beautifully blowing away the strategy of Arizona's bench.
This was his fifth home run of the season and his first home run at Oracle Park this season. Lee Jung-hoo shared the joy with his teammates with high-fives, and the fan club 'Hooligans', wearing flame hats, cheered enthusiastically.
[Lee Jung-hoo/San Francisco: "I thought they would challenge me, so rather than thinking about what I should do, I went to the plate with the mindset of wanting to score at least one run."]
Moreover, today was designated as Korean Cultural Heritage Day by the San Francisco team, with events like K-pop dance performances taking place. Korean big leaguer Lee Jung-hoo contributed to promoting Korea with a decisive home run that led to breaking the losing streak.
[Lee Jung-hoo/San Francisco: "I'm happy to have a good game on a day like this where I can promote my country, and to help the team break the losing streak and hit a home run."]
Lee Jung-hoo had been somewhat struggling recently while being kept in check. But he bounced back in a week with a two-hit game, including a home run.
KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.
San Francisco's Lee Jung-hoo hit his fifth home run of the season on the 'Korean Culture Day' designated by the team.
This meaningful game to promote Korea saw Lee Jung-hoo, the grandson of the wind, also play his part with a home run.
Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the story.
[Report]
In the bottom of the eighth inning, with two outs and a three-run deficit, Arizona, unable to afford to give up any more runs, chose to face Lee Jung-hoo instead of the hot-hitting Ramos, and the result was!
["Wow~~~"]
It was a three-run home run by Lee Jung-hoo.
He pulled a curveball from the opposing pitcher for a line drive home run at a speed of 163 km/h, beautifully blowing away the strategy of Arizona's bench.
This was his fifth home run of the season and his first home run at Oracle Park this season. Lee Jung-hoo shared the joy with his teammates with high-fives, and the fan club 'Hooligans', wearing flame hats, cheered enthusiastically.
[Lee Jung-hoo/San Francisco: "I thought they would challenge me, so rather than thinking about what I should do, I went to the plate with the mindset of wanting to score at least one run."]
Moreover, today was designated as Korean Cultural Heritage Day by the San Francisco team, with events like K-pop dance performances taking place. Korean big leaguer Lee Jung-hoo contributed to promoting Korea with a decisive home run that led to breaking the losing streak.
[Lee Jung-hoo/San Francisco: "I'm happy to have a good game on a day like this where I can promote my country, and to help the team break the losing streak and hit a home run."]
Lee Jung-hoo had been somewhat struggling recently while being kept in check. But he bounced back in a week with a two-hit game, including a home run.
KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.
-
-
허솔지 기자 solji26@kbs.co.kr허솔지 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.