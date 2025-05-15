Lee Jung-hoo hits season's 5th HR

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



San Francisco's Lee Jung-hoo hit his fifth home run of the season on the 'Korean Culture Day' designated by the team.



This meaningful game to promote Korea saw Lee Jung-hoo, the grandson of the wind, also play his part with a home run.



Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the story.



[Report]



In the bottom of the eighth inning, with two outs and a three-run deficit, Arizona, unable to afford to give up any more runs, chose to face Lee Jung-hoo instead of the hot-hitting Ramos, and the result was!



["Wow~~~"]



It was a three-run home run by Lee Jung-hoo.



He pulled a curveball from the opposing pitcher for a line drive home run at a speed of 163 km/h, beautifully blowing away the strategy of Arizona's bench.



This was his fifth home run of the season and his first home run at Oracle Park this season. Lee Jung-hoo shared the joy with his teammates with high-fives, and the fan club 'Hooligans', wearing flame hats, cheered enthusiastically.



[Lee Jung-hoo/San Francisco: "I thought they would challenge me, so rather than thinking about what I should do, I went to the plate with the mindset of wanting to score at least one run."]



Moreover, today was designated as Korean Cultural Heritage Day by the San Francisco team, with events like K-pop dance performances taking place. Korean big leaguer Lee Jung-hoo contributed to promoting Korea with a decisive home run that led to breaking the losing streak.



[Lee Jung-hoo/San Francisco: "I'm happy to have a good game on a day like this where I can promote my country, and to help the team break the losing streak and hit a home run."]



Lee Jung-hoo had been somewhat struggling recently while being kept in check. But he bounced back in a week with a two-hit game, including a home run.



KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.



