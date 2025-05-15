Fire caused by waste batteries

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Recently, fires have been occurring one after another due to batteries carelessly discarded at waste facilities.



There are concerns that this could lead to a major fire.



Reporter Jeon Hyung-seo will provide detailed information on how to properly dispose of used batteries.



[Report]



Flames are rising from a pile of scrap metal in a yard.



It is presumed that the fire started from a discarded battery, and it took a staggering 44 hours to extinguish.



In fact, the number of waste-battery fires at waste facilities has been on the rise.



In the past five years, there have been over 200 incidents, resulting in property damage exceeding 19.5 billion won.



Batteries thrown away with regular trash instead of in designated collection bins are causing these fires.



[Bae Han-jin/Busan Fire and Disaster Headquarters Fire Investigation Coordinator: "When batteries with remaining charge are discarded with regular trash, friction and impact during the separation process can lead to fires...."]



When disposing of large batteries, it is advisable to contact local authorities or the Korea Battery Recycling Association.



[Lee Si-jeong/Secretary General of the Korea Battery Recycling Association: "For small products like e-cigarettes, you can dispose of them in the nearest collection bin. If you have larger items like electric scooters that are difficult to dispose of, please contact us, and we will connect you with local authorities...."]



Lithium-ion batteries found in discarded electronic appliances are also a headache.



This is the yard where the fire occurred.



Batteries have been discarded with their wires cut, causing short circuits and igniting fires.



If you try to reduce the volume of discarded electronic appliances by taking them apart, it could lead to a major fire.



[Baek Gi-young/Resource Recycling Division of Busanjin District Office: "For small appliances, if you leave them in their original form, they will be collected as they are, so please do not disassemble them arbitrarily...."]



In particular, fires from discarded batteries are difficult to extinguish.



Proper separation and disposal of used batteries can prevent resource waste as well as fires.



This is KBS News, Jeon Hyung-seo.



