1,700th Wednesday demonstration

The Wednesday demonstrations, which began to raise awareness of the Japanese military comfort women, reached their 1,700th gathering today (May 14).



As the calls for an official apology from Japan continue for over 30 years, only six survivors remain among the victims.



Today, some members of opposing groups waved Japanese flags in front of the victims.



Reporter Lee Won-hee has the story.



[Report]



In early January of 1992, ahead of the Japanese Prime Minister's visit to South Korea, the Wednesday protests began in front of the Japanese embassy with demands for the official recognition and apology of the comfort women issue.



[Late Kim Hak-soon/1995 Wednesday Protest: "Japanese ambassador, listen clearly. Who do you think you are to make such outrageous remarks?"]



For 30 years, the victims have raised their voices towards Japan.



It is the longest-running protest in the world, recognized by the Guinness Book of Records.



During the Great East Japan Earthquake, they set aside their grievances to offer comfort.



[Late Gil Won-ok/2011 Wednesday Protest: "I do hate them. But since we are all human, I hope they recover quickly without too much suffering."]



Now, it is the 1,700th Wednesday.



The number of grandmothers attending has gradually decreased.



[Lee Yong-soo/Japanese military comfort woman victim: "Ok-sun, my sister. You went peacefully, right?"]



The wishes of those who remain are still the same.



[Lee Na-young/Chairperson of the Justice Memory Solidarity: "The wish of Lee Ok-sun, who said she would not rest until she received not money, but an official apology and legal compensation from the Japanese government, has not yet been fulfilled."]



Right next to the Wednesday demonstration site, there were people holding Japanese flags and loudspeakers.



As protests continued, a police barricade was set up right next to them.



Even during the moment of silence, insults towards the victims continued.



[Member of the anti-Wednesday protest group: "What Japanese military were you taken by? Why do they keep asking for money?"]



The grandmothers remained composed.



[Lee Yong-soo/Japanese military comfort woman victim: "It doesn't bother me, what I hear. Would a sound person do that? The person who becomes president should first resolve the comfort women issue."]



Among the 240 registered victims, only six remain alive.



Their average age has surpassed 95 years.



KBS News, Lee Won-hee.



