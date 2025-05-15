News 9

1,700th Wednesday demonstration

입력 2025.05.15 (01:54)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The Wednesday demonstrations, which began to raise awareness of the Japanese military comfort women, reached their 1,700th gathering today (May 14).

As the calls for an official apology from Japan continue for over 30 years, only six survivors remain among the victims.

Today, some members of opposing groups waved Japanese flags in front of the victims.

Reporter Lee Won-hee has the story.

[Report]

In early January of 1992, ahead of the Japanese Prime Minister's visit to South Korea, the Wednesday protests began in front of the Japanese embassy with demands for the official recognition and apology of the comfort women issue.

[Late Kim Hak-soon/1995 Wednesday Protest: "Japanese ambassador, listen clearly. Who do you think you are to make such outrageous remarks?"]

For 30 years, the victims have raised their voices towards Japan.

It is the longest-running protest in the world, recognized by the Guinness Book of Records.

During the Great East Japan Earthquake, they set aside their grievances to offer comfort.

[Late Gil Won-ok/2011 Wednesday Protest: "I do hate them. But since we are all human, I hope they recover quickly without too much suffering."]

Now, it is the 1,700th Wednesday.

The number of grandmothers attending has gradually decreased.

[Lee Yong-soo/Japanese military comfort woman victim: "Ok-sun, my sister. You went peacefully, right?"]

The wishes of those who remain are still the same.

[Lee Na-young/Chairperson of the Justice Memory Solidarity: "The wish of Lee Ok-sun, who said she would not rest until she received not money, but an official apology and legal compensation from the Japanese government, has not yet been fulfilled."]

Right next to the Wednesday demonstration site, there were people holding Japanese flags and loudspeakers.

As protests continued, a police barricade was set up right next to them.

Even during the moment of silence, insults towards the victims continued.

[Member of the anti-Wednesday protest group: "What Japanese military were you taken by? Why do they keep asking for money?"]

The grandmothers remained composed.

[Lee Yong-soo/Japanese military comfort woman victim: "It doesn't bother me, what I hear. Would a sound person do that? The person who becomes president should first resolve the comfort women issue."]

Among the 240 registered victims, only six remain alive.

Their average age has surpassed 95 years.

KBS News, Lee Won-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • 1,700th Wednesday demonstration
    • 입력 2025-05-15 01:54:52
    News 9
[Anchor]

The Wednesday demonstrations, which began to raise awareness of the Japanese military comfort women, reached their 1,700th gathering today (May 14).

As the calls for an official apology from Japan continue for over 30 years, only six survivors remain among the victims.

Today, some members of opposing groups waved Japanese flags in front of the victims.

Reporter Lee Won-hee has the story.

[Report]

In early January of 1992, ahead of the Japanese Prime Minister's visit to South Korea, the Wednesday protests began in front of the Japanese embassy with demands for the official recognition and apology of the comfort women issue.

[Late Kim Hak-soon/1995 Wednesday Protest: "Japanese ambassador, listen clearly. Who do you think you are to make such outrageous remarks?"]

For 30 years, the victims have raised their voices towards Japan.

It is the longest-running protest in the world, recognized by the Guinness Book of Records.

During the Great East Japan Earthquake, they set aside their grievances to offer comfort.

[Late Gil Won-ok/2011 Wednesday Protest: "I do hate them. But since we are all human, I hope they recover quickly without too much suffering."]

Now, it is the 1,700th Wednesday.

The number of grandmothers attending has gradually decreased.

[Lee Yong-soo/Japanese military comfort woman victim: "Ok-sun, my sister. You went peacefully, right?"]

The wishes of those who remain are still the same.

[Lee Na-young/Chairperson of the Justice Memory Solidarity: "The wish of Lee Ok-sun, who said she would not rest until she received not money, but an official apology and legal compensation from the Japanese government, has not yet been fulfilled."]

Right next to the Wednesday demonstration site, there were people holding Japanese flags and loudspeakers.

As protests continued, a police barricade was set up right next to them.

Even during the moment of silence, insults towards the victims continued.

[Member of the anti-Wednesday protest group: "What Japanese military were you taken by? Why do they keep asking for money?"]

The grandmothers remained composed.

[Lee Yong-soo/Japanese military comfort woman victim: "It doesn't bother me, what I hear. Would a sound person do that? The person who becomes president should first resolve the comfort women issue."]

Among the 240 registered victims, only six remain alive.

Their average age has surpassed 95 years.

KBS News, Lee Won-hee.
이원희
이원희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘출당’ 요구 계속…윤 전 대통령 결단할까?

‘출당’ 요구 계속…윤 전 대통령 결단할까?
이재명, PK서 보수 표심 공략…<br>“박빙 승부, 반드시 승리해야”

이재명, PK서 보수 표심 공략…“박빙 승부, 반드시 승리해야”
김문수, 경남서 ‘경제’ 행보…<br>“우주항공·원전 전폭 지원”

김문수, 경남서 ‘경제’ 행보…“우주항공·원전 전폭 지원”
이준석 “민주당, 삼권분립 훼손<br>…젊은 세대, 강압적 단일화 극혐”

이준석 “민주당, 삼권분립 훼손…젊은 세대, 강압적 단일화 극혐”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.