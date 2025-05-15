SK Knights win Game 5
[Anchor]
The professional basketball team SK has made a comeback with two consecutive wins after suffering three straight losses in the championship finals.
The revival of regular season MVP Ahn Young-jun, who had been underperforming throughout the spring basketball season, has led the series into a new phase.
This is a report by Lee Mu-hyung.
[Report]
Ahn Young-jun intercepts the opponent's pass and finishes the fast break himself.
After shaking off his designated defender Jeong In-deok, who had troubled him throughout the entire championship series, Ahn hits a three-pointer, and cheers for Ahn Young-jun fill the arena.
["Wow~ SK Ahn Young-jun~"]
Scoring the most points in the game with 21 points, Ahn Young-jun showcased his MVP caliber and, as if to release recent struggles, shed tears after the victory in Game 5.
[Ahn Young-jun/SK: "I felt sorry to the fans and my teammates, but I think they will compliment me for doing well in the last game and this game."]
For SK, the revival of team cohesion is a welcoming sight.
Oh Se-geun's fighting spirit despite his injury has also motivated Warney and Kim Sun-hyung, as they aim to create a new history of a so-called 'reverse sweep.'
The atmosphere is at its peak, with fans singing cheer songs on their way home.
[Jeon Hee-cheol/SK Coach: "I feel like in the search for the identity of the SK Knights, we have found it, and it seems the players have found a way to win."]
With a record of 3 wins and 2 losses, LG still holds the advantage, but as SK is reviving on both offense and defense, the championship series has entered a phase where no one can predict the outcome.
This is KBS News Lee Mu-hyung.
