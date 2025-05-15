[News Today] Growing calls for Yoon to leave PPP

입력 2025-05-15 16:59:36 수정 2025-05-15 16:59:47 News Today



[LEAD]

Inside the People Power Party, calls are growing to settle the issue of former President Yoon Suk Yeol's status. With moderate voters in mind, the party is hoping he will make the decision himself. Some predict that decision may come soon.



[REPORT]

PPP presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo has not said much about the future course of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.



But he reiterated that rather than the party making a move, that decision is up to Yoon.



Kim Moon-soo / PPP presidential candidate

I believe former President Yoon will decide for himself. I believe it's right to respect his decision.



However, within the party, there are growing calls to part ways with the former president.



Proponents of this demand say Yoon should ease the burden for the party as it struggles to choose between its support base and moderate voters.



Yang Hyang-ja / Co-chair, PPP election committee (KBS1 Radio)

I hope Yoon remains quiet at least during his trial period and he voluntarily leaves the party. A forced measure can also be done.



Meanwhile among conservative circles, forecasts have emerged that Yoon will soon leave the People Power Party. He has reportedly made up his mind to do everything he can to help the election.



Seo Jung-wook / Lawyer (May 13, YTN Radio)

If Yoon makes a sacrificial move for unity, then the 'big tent' coalition against Lee Jae-myung is to some degree possible.



Cho Won-jin / Our Republican Party chair (YTN Radio)

I believe Yoon will make a decision just about today or so.



Kim Yong-tae, nominated as the ruling party's new interim chief and who has vowed reform, is also in serious contemplation mode.



Kim Yong-tae / Nominee for PPP Emergency Committee chief

I have already said the best way is for Yoon to make a sacrifice for the party. I will try to come up with a solution acceptable to all members.



After being sworn in Thursday, Kim is expected to unveil his envisioned political reform including the issue surrounding the former president.