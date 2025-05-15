News Today

[News Today] Growing calls for Yoon to leave PPP

입력 2025.05.15 (16:59) 수정 2025.05.15 (16:59)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[LEAD]
Inside the People Power Party, calls are growing to settle the issue of former President Yoon Suk Yeol's status. With moderate voters in mind, the party is hoping he will make the decision himself. Some predict that decision may come soon.

[REPORT]
PPP presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo has not said much about the future course of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

But he reiterated that rather than the party making a move, that decision is up to Yoon.

Kim Moon-soo / PPP presidential candidate
I believe former President Yoon will decide for himself. I believe it's right to respect his decision.

However, within the party, there are growing calls to part ways with the former president.

Proponents of this demand say Yoon should ease the burden for the party as it struggles to choose between its support base and moderate voters.

Yang Hyang-ja / Co-chair, PPP election committee (KBS1 Radio)
I hope Yoon remains quiet at least during his trial period and he voluntarily leaves the party. A forced measure can also be done.

Meanwhile among conservative circles, forecasts have emerged that Yoon will soon leave the People Power Party. He has reportedly made up his mind to do everything he can to help the election.

Seo Jung-wook / Lawyer (May 13, YTN Radio)
If Yoon makes a sacrificial move for unity, then the 'big tent' coalition against Lee Jae-myung is to some degree possible.

Cho Won-jin / Our Republican Party chair (YTN Radio)
I believe Yoon will make a decision just about today or so.

Kim Yong-tae, nominated as the ruling party's new interim chief and who has vowed reform, is also in serious contemplation mode.

Kim Yong-tae / Nominee for PPP Emergency Committee chief
I have already said the best way is for Yoon to make a sacrifice for the party. I will try to come up with a solution acceptable to all members.

After being sworn in Thursday, Kim is expected to unveil his envisioned political reform including the issue surrounding the former president.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Growing calls for Yoon to leave PPP
    • 입력 2025-05-15 16:59:36
    • 수정2025-05-15 16:59:47
    News Today
[LEAD]
Inside the People Power Party, calls are growing to settle the issue of former President Yoon Suk Yeol's status. With moderate voters in mind, the party is hoping he will make the decision himself. Some predict that decision may come soon.

[REPORT]
PPP presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo has not said much about the future course of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

But he reiterated that rather than the party making a move, that decision is up to Yoon.

Kim Moon-soo / PPP presidential candidate
I believe former President Yoon will decide for himself. I believe it's right to respect his decision.

However, within the party, there are growing calls to part ways with the former president.

Proponents of this demand say Yoon should ease the burden for the party as it struggles to choose between its support base and moderate voters.

Yang Hyang-ja / Co-chair, PPP election committee (KBS1 Radio)
I hope Yoon remains quiet at least during his trial period and he voluntarily leaves the party. A forced measure can also be done.

Meanwhile among conservative circles, forecasts have emerged that Yoon will soon leave the People Power Party. He has reportedly made up his mind to do everything he can to help the election.

Seo Jung-wook / Lawyer (May 13, YTN Radio)
If Yoon makes a sacrificial move for unity, then the 'big tent' coalition against Lee Jae-myung is to some degree possible.

Cho Won-jin / Our Republican Party chair (YTN Radio)
I believe Yoon will make a decision just about today or so.

Kim Yong-tae, nominated as the ruling party's new interim chief and who has vowed reform, is also in serious contemplation mode.

Kim Yong-tae / Nominee for PPP Emergency Committee chief
I have already said the best way is for Yoon to make a sacrifice for the party. I will try to come up with a solution acceptable to all members.

After being sworn in Thursday, Kim is expected to unveil his envisioned political reform including the issue surrounding the former president.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“김용태, 윤 전 대통령 자진 탈당 권고”…<br>“내란 사과나 하라”

“김용태, 윤 전 대통령 자진 탈당 권고”…“내란 사과나 하라”
[단독] ‘세종대왕 나실 날’ 기념 영상에 ‘일본 신사’…“테스트 영상”

[단독] ‘세종대왕 나실 날’ 기념 영상에 ‘일본 신사’…“테스트 영상”
정부, 테무에 13억 과징금…“이용자 몰래 개인정보 국외로”

정부, 테무에 13억 과징금…“이용자 몰래 개인정보 국외로”
이재명, 호남 집중 유세…<br>“동서화합, 균형 발전 중요”

이재명, 호남 집중 유세…“동서화합, 균형 발전 중요”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.