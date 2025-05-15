[News Today] Allegations surface against judiciary

At the National Assembly's Judiciary Committee yesterday, Democratic Party lawmakers raised new allegations claiming Chief Justice Jo Hee-de conspired in advance to overturn a ruling. They also accused the judge overseeing former President Yoon's insurrection case of receiving expensive bar entertainment.



Democratic Party representative Seo Young-kyo played an audio recording file.



"Jo Hee-de will handle the Lee Jae-myung case when it reaches top court."



It is about allegations that Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de conferred with former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo about overturning the case of DP presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung's election law violations.



Seo Young-kyo / Legislation & Judiciary Committee (DP)

I received this information from a reliable source. The top court suddenly overturned the case. Does this make sense?



Cheon Dae-yup, head of the National Court Administration, strongly denied the allegations.



Chun Dae-yup / Head of Nat'l Court Administration

I need to iterate that the chief justice is not that kind of person.



The main opposition party also raised allegations against the bench overseeing the trial of former President Yoon Suk Yeol on insurrection charges.



It claimed that Ji Gwi-yeon, a senior judge handling Yoon's case, had been given hospitality at an expensive, high-end bar. The party called for launching an inspection against him.



Kim Yong-min / Legislation & Judiciary Committee (DP)

I received information that he had been provided entertainment multiple times at a bar, which cost KRW 1 or 2 mn per person.



It also disclosed the photos of the bar. In response, the ruling People Power Party criticized the DP for threatening a judge.



Joo Jin-woo/ Legislation & Judiciary Committee (PPP)

Detailed evidence should be presented regarding when, where and how he was lobbied.



While insisting on the reliability of the information, the DP said that it is trying to identify whether or not the informant was with Judge Ji at the time.



The leaderships of the rival parties exchanged accusations against each other.



Park Chan-dae / DP floor leader

Supreme chief justice Jo Hee-de should instantly respond to the public call on him to apologize and resign for the judicial coup.



Kweon Seong-dong / PPP floor leader

This signals Lee Jae-myung's dictatorial politics and push to end the separation of three powers.



The National Court Administration said that it will review conducting an inspection if there are grounds supporting the allegations.