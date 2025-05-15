[News Today] 2 courthouse rioters given jail terms

News Today

[LEAD]
Former President Yoon's supporters indicted over the violent intrusion at the Seoul Western District Court have received their first court ruling. Despite pleading for leniency and expressing deep remorse, the defendants were sentenced to prison without suspension.

[REPORT]
Back in January, supporters of former President Yoon Suk Yeol broke into a court after learning about the news that an arrest warrant was issued for him.

They threw fire extinguishers and broke windows. The mob looked through the court building in pursuit of the judge, shouting her name.

"Come out ○○○! Show yourself quickly!"

It was an unprecedented violent attack for a judicial organization's decision made through legal procedures.

Four months after the mob violence occurred, the court delivered the first ruling and sentenced those involved to jail terms without suspension.

A man in his 20s, surnamed 'So', was given a prison term of one year for intruding into the court and destroying the outer wall and windows of the court building.

A man in his 30s, surnamed 'Kim', was sentenced to one and a half years in prison for assaulting police officers during the intrusion.

Chun Dae-yup / Head of Nat'l Court Administration (Jan. 23)
As an act entirely denying the functions of the judiciary, it cannot be tolerated.

The two men ended up receiving jail terms, despite their admission of the offense and repentance.

Kim submitted ten letters of apology over the past two months. So expressed deep regret over having been incited, labeling the courthouse intrusion a riot denying the rule of law.

The bench explained that although the defendants were first-time offenders showing sincere contrition, they were sentenced to jail terms for the devastating results caused by the mob violence.

