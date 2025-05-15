News Today

[News Today] “Many trainee doctors want to return”

[LEAD]
Growing calls among trainee doctors who had resigned over the medical school quota hike are now pushing for a return. The Korean Council of Teaching Hospital, citing survey results, has officially asked the government to allow additional resident recruitment within this month.

[REPORT]
A survey conducted on some 10,000 trainee doctors by the Korean Council of Teaching Hospital found that a considerable number of residents are willing to return.

A senior resident must return to the training hospital by the end of this month at the latest if he or she wants to take the specialist's exam next February.

It appears that many trainee doctors started to have doubts as the conflict between the medical community and the government has been dragging on for fifteen months already.

Resigned Resident A / (VOICE MODIFIED)
Lots of trainee doctors are beginning to question the efficiency and effectiveness of this type of protest.

The current returning rate of trainee doctors remains in the 12% range.

Residents who haven't fulfilled their military duty hopes that the government would revive the special privilege that allows postponement of enlistment if they return to the hospitals.

Trainee doctors already in the military continue to demand that the government guarantee their return to the hospital after discharge and revisit the policies on essential medicine.

Attempts to invalidate the survey by allowing multiple answers have also been confirmed.

Resigned Resident B / (VOICE MODIFIED)
There were talks that we shouldn't respond to this survey or intentionally provide answers contrary to our opinions because this was a bad survey.

The Korean Council of Teaching Hospital has officially proposed that additional residents be recruited this month, but the Health Ministry still seems cautious.

Korean Intern Resident Association chair Park Dan, who has maintained a tough stance, also attended the meeting between the government and the medical community to discuss improving the training environment for residents.

