[News Today] AI-based flood prevention measures
[LEAD]
With heavy rain expected again this summer due to climate change, the government has unveiled
a comprehensive plan to prevent flood damage. The measures include using artificial intelligence technology to improve early detection and response.
[REPORT]
In July 2024, Eocheongdo Island experienced a record rainfall of over 140 millimeters per hour.
The number of extreme rainstorms with more than 100 millimeters of precipitation per hour has been increasing, prompting the government to take better flood prevention measures.
Starting this summer, a 'dam-river simulated model' that simulates dam discharges and rainfalls will be introduced on a trial basis to predict floods.
Lee Seung-hwan / Ministry of Environment
Visualizing 3D spatial information will allow us to predict floods or issue flood alerts and to make intuitive decisions.
Flood alert messages will be sent from some 900 locations nationwide, up considerably from previous 200 locations.
Also, more than 1,000 surveillance cameras equipped with AI technology capable of automatically recognizing humans and vehicles will be set up at major rivers to reduce flood damages.
Flood control storage will be increased by roughly 10% from last year.
Lee Seung-hwan / Ministry of Environment
The discharge amounts at 20 multipurpose dams nationwide will be adjusted to ensure 6.81 billion tons of flood control storage.
Experts say that prevention measures for smaller rivers have been improved, but management measures for large rivers are still rather inadequate.
Prof. Jeong Chang-sam / Induk University
There is no concrete plan to control floods except for emptying 'water containers’. It's disappointing that the most important element has been left out.
As extreme weather conditions are experienced more often due to climate change, experts emphasize that flood prediction systems should also be calibrated more precisely.
