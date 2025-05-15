News Today

[News Today] AI-based flood prevention measures

입력 2025.05.15 (17:02) 수정 2025.05.15 (17:02)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[LEAD]
With heavy rain expected again this summer due to climate change, the government has unveiled
a comprehensive plan to prevent flood damage. The measures include using artificial intelligence technology to improve early detection and response.

[REPORT]
In July 2024, Eocheongdo Island experienced a record rainfall of over 140 millimeters per hour.

The number of extreme rainstorms with more than 100 millimeters of precipitation per hour has been increasing, prompting the government to take better flood prevention measures.

Starting this summer, a 'dam-river simulated model' that simulates dam discharges and rainfalls will be introduced on a trial basis to predict floods.

Lee Seung-hwan / Ministry of Environment
Visualizing 3D spatial information will allow us to predict floods or issue flood alerts and to make intuitive decisions.

Flood alert messages will be sent from some 900 locations nationwide, up considerably from previous 200 locations.

Also, more than 1,000 surveillance cameras equipped with AI technology capable of automatically recognizing humans and vehicles will be set up at major rivers to reduce flood damages.

Flood control storage will be increased by roughly 10% from last year.

Lee Seung-hwan / Ministry of Environment
The discharge amounts at 20 multipurpose dams nationwide will be adjusted to ensure 6.81 billion tons of flood control storage.

Experts say that prevention measures for smaller rivers have been improved, but management measures for large rivers are still rather inadequate.

Prof. Jeong Chang-sam / Induk University
There is no concrete plan to control floods except for emptying 'water containers’. It's disappointing that the most important element has been left out.

As extreme weather conditions are experienced more often due to climate change, experts emphasize that flood prediction systems should also be calibrated more precisely.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] AI-based flood prevention measures
    • 입력 2025-05-15 17:02:13
    • 수정2025-05-15 17:02:24
    News Today
[LEAD]
With heavy rain expected again this summer due to climate change, the government has unveiled
a comprehensive plan to prevent flood damage. The measures include using artificial intelligence technology to improve early detection and response.

[REPORT]
In July 2024, Eocheongdo Island experienced a record rainfall of over 140 millimeters per hour.

The number of extreme rainstorms with more than 100 millimeters of precipitation per hour has been increasing, prompting the government to take better flood prevention measures.

Starting this summer, a 'dam-river simulated model' that simulates dam discharges and rainfalls will be introduced on a trial basis to predict floods.

Lee Seung-hwan / Ministry of Environment
Visualizing 3D spatial information will allow us to predict floods or issue flood alerts and to make intuitive decisions.

Flood alert messages will be sent from some 900 locations nationwide, up considerably from previous 200 locations.

Also, more than 1,000 surveillance cameras equipped with AI technology capable of automatically recognizing humans and vehicles will be set up at major rivers to reduce flood damages.

Flood control storage will be increased by roughly 10% from last year.

Lee Seung-hwan / Ministry of Environment
The discharge amounts at 20 multipurpose dams nationwide will be adjusted to ensure 6.81 billion tons of flood control storage.

Experts say that prevention measures for smaller rivers have been improved, but management measures for large rivers are still rather inadequate.

Prof. Jeong Chang-sam / Induk University
There is no concrete plan to control floods except for emptying 'water containers’. It's disappointing that the most important element has been left out.

As extreme weather conditions are experienced more often due to climate change, experts emphasize that flood prediction systems should also be calibrated more precisely.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“김용태, 윤 전 대통령 자진 탈당 권고”…<br>“내란 사과나 하라”

“김용태, 윤 전 대통령 자진 탈당 권고”…“내란 사과나 하라”
[단독] ‘세종대왕 나실 날’ 기념 영상에 ‘일본 신사’…“테스트 영상”

[단독] ‘세종대왕 나실 날’ 기념 영상에 ‘일본 신사’…“테스트 영상”
정부, 테무에 13억 과징금…“이용자 몰래 개인정보 국외로”

정부, 테무에 13억 과징금…“이용자 몰래 개인정보 국외로”
이재명, 호남 집중 유세…<br>“동서화합, 균형 발전 중요”

이재명, 호남 집중 유세…“동서화합, 균형 발전 중요”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.