[Opinion Poll] ② Political issues

Let's also look at the public opinion on political issues.



Regarding whether ongoing criminal trials should be suspended for a president-elect, 60% of respondents indicated that even if elected president, they should still face trial.



Additionally, 70% agreed that the People Power Party and former President Yoon Suk Yeol should sever ties.



Next, we have reporter Kim Gi-hwa.



[Report]



On the push to amend the Criminal Procedure Law that suspends all criminal trials for a president-elect, 60% of respondents said that the president should be subject to trials without exception, while 37% believed that trials against the president should be suspended.



Regarding the Democratic Party's push for a special investigation into the Supreme Court's ruling on candidate Lee Jae-myung's election law case, support was at 46%, with 44% opposed, showing a close divide.



There was overwhelming support, at 70%, for the idea that the People Power Party and former President Yoon Suk Yeol should sever ties through measures such as expulsion or resignation.



Among the supporters of the People Power Party, opinions were mixed, but support among the Democratic Party's supporters reached 88%.



We also asked about the candidates' efforts to expand their appeal.



There were more positive responses regarding candidate Lee Jae-myung's recruitment of conservative politicians and figures, while candidate Kim Moon-soo's "anti-Lee Jae-myung coalition" and "big tent for the broader conservative movement" received more negative evaluations.



When asked about the most pressing national agenda for the 21st president to address, more than half of the respondents cited economic recovery and public welfare stability, while reforming the prosecution and judiciary, as well as national unity, each received 17%.



This public opinion survey was commissioned by KBS and conducted by Hankook Research through telephone interviews with 1,000 men and women aged 18 and older nationwide from May 13 to 15, with a margin of error of ±3.1 percentage points at a 95% confidence level.



This is KBS News, Kim Gi-hwa.



