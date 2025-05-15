Kim Moon-soo campaigns in Seoul

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The People Power Party's candidate Kim Moon-soo focused on expanding his support base among the centrist voters in Seoul today (May 15).



On the occasion of Teacher's Day, he announced his education pledges and continued his activities related to the economy and national security.



Candidate Kim emphasized the need to win with a sense of duty to the nation.



Kim Yoo-dae reports.



[Report]



["Hello, I am Kim Moon-soo."]



After starting his official campaign, candidate Kim Moon-soo traveled through the Yeongnam region.



After three days, he began his schedule in the capital region, which is a key battleground.



He appealed for support by holding the hands of citizens on their way to work at a subway station.



Following the initial phase of solidifying traditional support, candidate Kim has now launched a full-scale expansion of his support base, presenting tailored pledges to capture the votes of various occupation groups.



On Teacher's Day, he met with representatives of teacher organizations and promised to abolish the direct election system for provincial education superintendents, implement a credit system for high schools, and expand free education and childcare services for young children.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "In terms of childcare and education, especially in care, parents should not feel a significant burden, and the state should take responsibility."]



When meeting with small business owners, he clearly stated his opposition to the Serious Accidents Punishment Act and the so-called 'Yellow Envelope Law'.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "If there are no companies, there are no unions. And if there are no companies, there are no jobs."]



He also continued his offensive against the Democratic Party and candidate Lee Jae-myung.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "Power concentrated on one person will inevitably meet a tragic end."]



He defined the Democratic Party as a force that disrupts the national flag and emphasized the need to win this presidential election with a sense of duty to the nation.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "If these people, who legislate all kinds of bad laws and drive all businesses overseas, come to power, will this country's economy have a future?"]



Candidate Kim had lunch with Joseph Yun, the U.S. Ambassador to South Korea.



Kim's side stated, "There was an honest conversation about strengthening the Korea-U.S. alliance and resolving issues related to trade and North Korea's nuclear program."



This is KBS News Kim Yoo-dae.



