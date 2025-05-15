First opinion poll after lineup set

동영상 고정 취소

Today (May 15), we start with the latest public opinion poll conducted by KBS.



In the first poll conducted after the presidential candidates of each party were decided, Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party led with a support rate of 46%.



Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party received 31%, while Lee Jun-seok of the Reform Party garnered 8%.



First, we have a report from reporter Park Jin-soo.



[Report]



We asked people who they would vote for if the election were held tomorrow.



Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party received 46%, Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party 31%, and Lee Jun-seok of the Reform Party 8%.



Kwon Young-guk of the Democratic Labor Party, Koo Joo-wa of the Free Unification Party, and independents Hwang Kyo-ahn and Song Jin-ho all received less than 1%, while those who answered "none" or "no response" accounted for 12%.



The gap between Lee Jae-myung and Kim Moon-soo is 15 percentage points, with Lee ahead outside the margin of error.



When looking only at the centrist voters, Lee Jae-myung's approval rate exceeded half, while Kim Moon-soo received 22% and Lee Jun-seok 9%.



Those who answered "none" or "no response" also accounted for 12%.



We also asked about perceptions of the presidential election, with 53% saying that support should be given to existing opposition candidates to change the regime, and 36% saying that support should be given to existing ruling party candidates to recreate the regime, showing no significant difference from last week's survey.



What do voters consider most important when voting?



The ability and experience of the candidate was the most common response at 39%, followed by the candidate's ideology, pledges, and morality.



The political party affiliation and the likelihood of winning were only 6% and 2%, respectively.



We also asked about factors that influenced candidate selection.



The declaration of martial law and impeachment by former President Yoon was the most cited factor at 38%, while the domestic and international economic crisis, the Democratic Party's legislative management, and Lee Jae-myung's judicial risks each accounted for 15%.



Party approval rates showed the Democratic Party at 39%, the People Power Party at 31%, and the Reform Party at 7%, with no significant differences from three weeks ago or last week's survey.



This is KBS News, Park Jin-soo.



