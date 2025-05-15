Lee Jae-myung in Yeongnam & Honam

News 9

[Anchor]

Let's take a look at the movements of the presidential candidates.

The Democratic Party's candidate Lee Jae-myung met with young people from Yeongnam and Honam at the Hwagae Market in Hadong, Gyeongnam Province, and then traveled to Honam along the so-called Admiral Yi Sun-sin Belt.

He emphasized the importance of East-West integration and regional balanced development.

Reporter Lee Ye-rin has the story.

[Report]

Candidate Lee Jae-myung met with young people at the Hwagae Market, where Jeolla Province and Gyeongsang Province meet.

They discussed the themes of East-West harmony and regional balanced development.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "Everyone goes to Seoul. We need to create a world where we live together."]

He then moved on to Gwangyang and Yeosu for his first campaign in the Honam region.

["Lee Jae-myung! President!"]

He held a campaign in the so-called 'Admiral Yi Sun-sin National Defense Belt' in Tongyeong, Gyeongnam Province, yesterday (May 14), stating that he would engrave the spirit of national defense of General Yi Sun-sin.

He emphasized that Honam is the root of the party and that he is a 'child of Honam.'

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "I will do my best to make you think that there will be sunny days in Honam because of the Democratic Party."]

He criticized former President Yoon Suk Yeol for trying to act like a king and imposing martial law, stating that the country is in chaos and that even small forces need to come together.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "The owner should not fight by dividing the servants, right? Why fight by separating Gyeongsang-do and Jeolla-do?"]

Candidate Lee, while traversing the 'Admiral Yi Sun-sin Belt,' delivered a message of overcoming the national crisis and revealed his plan to make the southwestern coast a base for the renewable energy industry.

He promised to lay down an energy highway to attract private investment and to create incentives for companies to come to the region through tax benefits.

He also visited Mokpo, the hometown of former President Kim Dae-jung.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "The first peaceful transfer of power, how difficult it must have been. Following that narrow path, Lee Jae-myung has finally..."]

He responded to independent lawmaker Kim Sang-wook, who declared support after leaving the People Power Party, inviting him to join the party and work together.

KBS News, Lee Ye-rin.

