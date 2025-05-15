News 9

DP attacks Kim Moon-soo and judiciary

입력 2025.05.15 (23:54)

[Anchor]

The Democratic Party has urged the People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo to resign, claiming he is refusing to accept the impeachment decision of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Candidate Lee Jae-myung continued to pressure the judiciary, stating that the Supreme Court's ruling must be made in a "clean" court.

Reporter Lee Hee-yeon has the details.

[Report]

The Democratic Party criticized candidate Kim Moon-soo for refusing to accept the impeachment.

They directly attacked Kim's remark that the unanimous impeachment decision by the Constitutional Court is something that happens in communist countries and is dangerous.

[Jo Seoung-lae/Democratic Party Senior Spokesperson: "Those who refuse to accept the impeachment are merely accomplices of the insurrection leader. Resign immediately."]

They also expressed doubts about the sincerity of Kim's apology regarding the martial law, demanding he clarify whether, during his conversation with former President Yoon, there were discussions about the martial law or Yoon leaving the party.

[Yoon Ho-jung/Democratic Party General Election Committee Chair: "Don't attract attention with insincere talks of leaving the party; instead, apologize for the insurrection..."]

Regarding the allegations of bribery involving the trial court for former President Yoon's insurrection charges, they called for an investigation by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.

When the Seoul Central District Court stated that there was "nothing to clarify" regarding the allegations against Chief Judge Ji Gwi-yeon, they harshly criticized it as "a loss of the judiciary's self-cleansing ability and a move to protect their own."

Candidate Lee Jae-myung also continued to pressure the Supreme Court.

Following his statement yesterday (May 14) that the insurrection forces must stand before a "clean" court, he emphasized "clean hands" again today (May 15).

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "The judiciary is the last bastion of democracy. It must be clean. The ruling must be made with clean hands."]

The Democratic Party criticized the People Power Party for appointing former Defense Minister Jeong Ho-yong, who commanded the suppression of the May 18 Democratic Movement, as an advisor to the election committee, claiming it is evidence that candidate Kim Moon-soo supports insurrection, stating that they are trying to repeat "Yoon Again" and "Chun Doo-hwan Again."

KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.

