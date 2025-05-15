Lee Jun-seok appeals to teachers

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok also campaigned today (May 15) in Seoul.



He announced pledges to protect teachers' rights, including a national responsibility system for teacher lawsuits.



Democratic Labor Party candidate Kwon Young-guk emphasized climate justice.



This report is by reporter Lee Yoo-min.



[Report]



On Teacher's Day, candidate Lee Jun-seok targeted the education sector's votes.



Teachers are worried about a repeat of the Seo Yi Elementary incident.



[Kim Hak-hee/President of the Korea Elementary School Teachers Association: "In reality, it's difficult to be protected while carrying out legitimate educational activities…."]



Candidate Lee proposed pledges to protect teachers' rights, including a state-backed legal support system for teacher lawsuits and strengthening penalties for false reporting.



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "We will appoint specialized lawyers to handle lawsuits at the level of the education office and education support office…."]



He also had lunch with university students at a student cafeteria.



This is his eighth meal event since declaring his candidacy for the presidential election.



Candidate Lee listened to the voices of prospective teachers who will lead future education.



[A/Seoul National University of Education Student: "Rather than having time for research in education, we are spending much more time handling administrative tasks…."]



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "(The student to teacher ratio) should be around 15 to 1. I think we need to consider that. We must thoroughly prevent the area of childcare from encroaching on education…."]



Candidate Lee also reiterated his stance against the demand for unifying with the conservative camp, calling it "something that would be criticized by the public."



Additionally, he criticized the Democratic Party's push for a special investigation into the Chief Justice as an attempt to seize control of the judiciary.



Kwon Young-guk, the Democratic Labor Party candidate who has emphasized 'climate, labor, and women' as the only progressive presidential candidate, has signed policy agreements with health and medical unions, agricultural and fisheries civic groups, and environmental organizations.



[Kwon Young-guk/Democratic Labor Party Presidential Candidate: "The presidential election must be one that shouts for climate justice through the expansion of public renewable energy and a just transition…."]



Candidate Kwon pledged to challenge the highest vote rate achieved by progressive party candidates in history.



This is KBS News reporter Lee Yoo-min.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!