News 9

Kim Moon-soo blasts DP's action

[Anchor]

In response to the Democratic Party's pressure on the judiciary, People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo criticized candidate Lee Jae-myung for pushing forward with the self-exemption of five major bad laws.

Candidate Kim and lawmakers also held a rally, stating that democracy is collapsing.

Reporter Lee Hyun-jun has the story.

[Report]

[“Defendant Lee Jae-myung, immediately stop the privatization of legislative power.”]

Candidate Kim Moon-soo, who added an unscheduled event, rushed to the Supreme Court.

He condemned the Democratic Party's candidate Lee Jae-myung as a criminal and dictator, stating that it is unprecedented to threaten to impeach the Chief Justice after a guilty verdict.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: “Have you ever heard of such a bizarre situation where a criminal investigates judges and a criminal impeaches judges, everyone!”]

More than 50 lawmakers from the People Power Party also joined him.

They claimed that after paralyzing the executive branch with legislative power, the Democratic Party and candidate Lee Jae-myung are now trying to seize the judiciary, asserting that democracy in South Korea is collapsing.

[Kim Yong-tae/People Power Party Emergency Response Committee Chairman: “This is not a matter of factions. It is a matter of justice versus injustice, and a matter of protecting or destroying the constitution.”]

Candidate Kim also held an emergency press conference earlier.

He defined the five bills that the Democratic Party is promoting, including an amendment to the Criminal Procedure Act that specifies the suspension of trials upon presidential election, as Lee Jae-myung's self-exemption package of five major bad laws.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: “Isn't the Democratic Party a rebel party right now? Isn't it more wicked to rebel to protect their own criminal acts?”]

The People Power Party announced that it will form a Judicial Independence Defense Task Force, chaired by lawmaker Na Kyung-won, to find ways to prevent the Democratic Party's attempts to seize the judiciary in collaboration with civil society.

KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.

    • 입력 2025-05-15 23:54:54
    News 9
