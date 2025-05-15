News 9

PPP calls on Yoon to leave party

[Anchor]

Candidate Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party is still keeping quiet about former President Yoon's potential departure from the party, while the party has taken the initiative.

Chairman Kim Yong-tae of the emergency committee has officially requested former President Yoon to leave the party, urging him to make a decision.

This is a report by reporter Lee Ye-jin.

[Report]

Kim Yong-tae is the youngest leader in the history of the People Power Party.

In his inaugural address, he officially requested former President Yoon to leave the party.

He asked for a decision to help the party and its victory in the presidential election.

[Kim Yong-tae/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Committee: "I believe the President will make a rational judgment. I would like to respectfully recommend that the President leave the party."]

He stated that he would meet with former President Yoon as soon as possible, and regardless of whether Yoon accepts it, he would consider other procedures.

This means measures are being contemplated to restrict the party affiliation of members who have been ruled unconstitutional by the Constitutional Court, which is interpreted as a sign that they may take coercive action against the ousted former President Yoon.

[Kim Yong-tae/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Committee: "We, the People Power Party, have shown our resolute will for political reform to the people."]

However, candidate Kim Moon-soo drew the line on the issue of leaving the party today (May 15).

[Kim Moon-soo/Presidential Candidate of the People Power Party: "It is not appropriate for someone running as a presidential candidate to say whether to leave the party or not."]

It is reported that candidate Kim, shortly after being confirmed as the presidential candidate, in a phone call with former President Yoon, stated that he would follow Yoon's decision regarding the issue of leaving the party, while Yoon said Kim should step on him if necessary to win the race.

In the meantime, candidate Kim has decided to send a special envoy to former Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo, who is currently staying in the U.S. after leaving the party, to persuade him to join the election campaign committee.

As former Mayor Hong has been increasing his criticism of the People Power Party, today, he expressed his disappointment with the party on social media, saying, "If I had followed former President Roh Moo-hyun 30 years ago..."

This is KBS News, Lee Ye-jin.

