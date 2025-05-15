News 9

4.5-day workweek without pay cut

입력 2025.05.15 (23:54)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Among the pledges of the presidential candidates, today (May 15) we will look at labor-related promises such as the 4.5-day workweek and the 4-day workweek.

These are promises that have garnered significant interest from voters who desire a balance between work and life.

What is the feasibility of these proposals? Reporter Choi Yoo-kyung has investigated.

[Report]

The current '5-day workweek' was fully implemented in 2011 after a transitional period known as 'play Saturday'.

Now, 14 years later, voices are calling for a 4.5-day workweek and a 4-day workweek.

[Kim Joo-mook/Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province: "In my opinion, the average working hours of workers in our country are too long."]

[Park Si-eun/Yeongdeungpo, Seoul: "Legally, we need to reduce working hours so that we can practically maintain work-life balance better...."]

This desire has been reflected in the candidates' pledges.

Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung promised to reduce working hours to below the OECD average by 2030.

He stated that companies introducing a 4.5-day workweek should receive benefits and that we should ultimately move towards a 4-day workweek.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential candidate/Apr. 30: "The absolute working hours in South Korea are too long. We need to work efficiently and creatively to increase productivity."]

On the other hand, People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo pledged to relax the 52-hour workweek based on labor-management agreements.

He also proposed a flexible working method for the 4.5-day workweek, where employees work one hour longer for four days and leave four hours earlier on one day.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential candidate/Apr. 15: "We need to give companies a certain degree of autonomy; is it really right to regulate this too much uniformly?"]

Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok criticized the 4-day workweek without productivity improvement as a 'populist policy'.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party presidential candidate/Apr. 13: "It will create policies that lead to productivity crises and make it difficult for businesses to operate...."]

Democratic Labor Party candidate Kwon Young-guk promised a 4-day workweek without wage cuts.

In 2023, South Korea's annual per capita working hours were 130 hours longer than the OECD average, ranking 6th overall.

However, hourly labor productivity is relatively low compared to advanced countries like the United States and Germany.

Concerns have been raised that Lee Jae-myung's pledge to reduce working hours could increase the burden on companies if labor productivity does not rise, and exacerbate inequalities between large and small businesses.

Critics have pointed out that Kim Moon-soo's pledge to relax the 52-hour workweek and introduce flexible working could infringe on workers' health rights due to increased working hours during certain periods.

There are also gaps in plans for corporate support that reflect industry-specific characteristics and funding measures.

[Cha Hyun-jin/KBS Pledge Verification Advisory Group/Professor at Korea National University of Transportation: "For manufacturing industries, securing sufficient production time is very important, so it may be difficult to apply (reducing working hours) immediately, and we need to present more specific measures on how to differentiate between companies...."]

It has also been pointed out that, similar to the case in Iceland, a government-level policy experiment should precede an analysis of the impact of reduced working hours on productivity.

KBS News, Choi Yoo-kyung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • 4.5-day workweek without pay cut
    • 입력 2025-05-15 23:54:54
    News 9
[Anchor]

Among the pledges of the presidential candidates, today (May 15) we will look at labor-related promises such as the 4.5-day workweek and the 4-day workweek.

These are promises that have garnered significant interest from voters who desire a balance between work and life.

What is the feasibility of these proposals? Reporter Choi Yoo-kyung has investigated.

[Report]

The current '5-day workweek' was fully implemented in 2011 after a transitional period known as 'play Saturday'.

Now, 14 years later, voices are calling for a 4.5-day workweek and a 4-day workweek.

[Kim Joo-mook/Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province: "In my opinion, the average working hours of workers in our country are too long."]

[Park Si-eun/Yeongdeungpo, Seoul: "Legally, we need to reduce working hours so that we can practically maintain work-life balance better...."]

This desire has been reflected in the candidates' pledges.

Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung promised to reduce working hours to below the OECD average by 2030.

He stated that companies introducing a 4.5-day workweek should receive benefits and that we should ultimately move towards a 4-day workweek.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential candidate/Apr. 30: "The absolute working hours in South Korea are too long. We need to work efficiently and creatively to increase productivity."]

On the other hand, People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo pledged to relax the 52-hour workweek based on labor-management agreements.

He also proposed a flexible working method for the 4.5-day workweek, where employees work one hour longer for four days and leave four hours earlier on one day.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential candidate/Apr. 15: "We need to give companies a certain degree of autonomy; is it really right to regulate this too much uniformly?"]

Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok criticized the 4-day workweek without productivity improvement as a 'populist policy'.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party presidential candidate/Apr. 13: "It will create policies that lead to productivity crises and make it difficult for businesses to operate...."]

Democratic Labor Party candidate Kwon Young-guk promised a 4-day workweek without wage cuts.

In 2023, South Korea's annual per capita working hours were 130 hours longer than the OECD average, ranking 6th overall.

However, hourly labor productivity is relatively low compared to advanced countries like the United States and Germany.

Concerns have been raised that Lee Jae-myung's pledge to reduce working hours could increase the burden on companies if labor productivity does not rise, and exacerbate inequalities between large and small businesses.

Critics have pointed out that Kim Moon-soo's pledge to relax the 52-hour workweek and introduce flexible working could infringe on workers' health rights due to increased working hours during certain periods.

There are also gaps in plans for corporate support that reflect industry-specific characteristics and funding measures.

[Cha Hyun-jin/KBS Pledge Verification Advisory Group/Professor at Korea National University of Transportation: "For manufacturing industries, securing sufficient production time is very important, so it may be difficult to apply (reducing working hours) immediately, and we need to present more specific measures on how to differentiate between companies...."]

It has also been pointed out that, similar to the case in Iceland, a government-level policy experiment should precede an analysis of the impact of reduced working hours on productivity.

KBS News, Choi Yoo-kyung.
최유경
최유경 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

후보 확정 뒤 첫 여론조사…이재명 46%·김문수 31%·이준석 8%

후보 확정 뒤 첫 여론조사…이재명 46%·김문수 31%·이준석 8%
이재명 영호남 횡단 유세…<br>“동서 통합과 지역 균형 발전”

이재명 영호남 횡단 유세…“동서 통합과 지역 균형 발전”
김문수, 수도권 표심 공략…<br>“교육감 직선제 폐지”

김문수, 수도권 표심 공략…“교육감 직선제 폐지”
이준석 “교사 소송 국가책임제” 교육계 표심 공략…권영국 “기후 정의·노동” 행보

이준석 “교사 소송 국가책임제” 교육계 표심 공략…권영국 “기후 정의·노동” 행보
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.