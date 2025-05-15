4.5-day workweek without pay cut

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Among the pledges of the presidential candidates, today (May 15) we will look at labor-related promises such as the 4.5-day workweek and the 4-day workweek.



These are promises that have garnered significant interest from voters who desire a balance between work and life.



What is the feasibility of these proposals? Reporter Choi Yoo-kyung has investigated.



[Report]



The current '5-day workweek' was fully implemented in 2011 after a transitional period known as 'play Saturday'.



Now, 14 years later, voices are calling for a 4.5-day workweek and a 4-day workweek.



[Kim Joo-mook/Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province: "In my opinion, the average working hours of workers in our country are too long."]



[Park Si-eun/Yeongdeungpo, Seoul: "Legally, we need to reduce working hours so that we can practically maintain work-life balance better...."]



This desire has been reflected in the candidates' pledges.



Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung promised to reduce working hours to below the OECD average by 2030.



He stated that companies introducing a 4.5-day workweek should receive benefits and that we should ultimately move towards a 4-day workweek.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential candidate/Apr. 30: "The absolute working hours in South Korea are too long. We need to work efficiently and creatively to increase productivity."]



On the other hand, People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo pledged to relax the 52-hour workweek based on labor-management agreements.



He also proposed a flexible working method for the 4.5-day workweek, where employees work one hour longer for four days and leave four hours earlier on one day.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential candidate/Apr. 15: "We need to give companies a certain degree of autonomy; is it really right to regulate this too much uniformly?"]



Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok criticized the 4-day workweek without productivity improvement as a 'populist policy'.



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party presidential candidate/Apr. 13: "It will create policies that lead to productivity crises and make it difficult for businesses to operate...."]



Democratic Labor Party candidate Kwon Young-guk promised a 4-day workweek without wage cuts.



In 2023, South Korea's annual per capita working hours were 130 hours longer than the OECD average, ranking 6th overall.



However, hourly labor productivity is relatively low compared to advanced countries like the United States and Germany.



Concerns have been raised that Lee Jae-myung's pledge to reduce working hours could increase the burden on companies if labor productivity does not rise, and exacerbate inequalities between large and small businesses.



Critics have pointed out that Kim Moon-soo's pledge to relax the 52-hour workweek and introduce flexible working could infringe on workers' health rights due to increased working hours during certain periods.



There are also gaps in plans for corporate support that reflect industry-specific characteristics and funding measures.



[Cha Hyun-jin/KBS Pledge Verification Advisory Group/Professor at Korea National University of Transportation: "For manufacturing industries, securing sufficient production time is very important, so it may be difficult to apply (reducing working hours) immediately, and we need to present more specific measures on how to differentiate between companies...."]



It has also been pointed out that, similar to the case in Iceland, a government-level policy experiment should precede an analysis of the impact of reduced working hours on productivity.



KBS News, Choi Yoo-kyung.



