Increasing pedestrian fatalities
입력 2025.05.15 (23:54)
[Anchor]
As the number of traffic accident fatalities decreases, the number of pedestrian traffic accident deaths has actually increased.
In particular, nearly 70% of these fatalities are among the elderly.
The government has decided to extend the crossing time at crosswalks to match the walking speed of the elderly.
Reporter Lee Ji-eun has the story.
[Report]
Vehicles hit pedestrians crossing the crosswalk.
[“Oh no! Ah!”]
A woman in her 70s crossing the crosswalk was hit by a hit-and-run vehicle, and a woman in her 60s was struck by a city bus making a right turn.
While the total number of traffic accident fatalities decreased last year, the number of deaths from accidents while walking increased by over 3%.
Nearly 70% of these fatalities are aged 65 and older.
In particular, the traffic signal duration at crosswalks feels too short for elderly individuals who have difficulty walking.
[Kang Bok-don/Jeju City Aewol-eup: “Now my knees and legs hurt so much that it’s hard to cross even with a cane.”]
The average walking speed of the elderly is 1.13 meters per second, which is about 80% of the speed of an average adult.
However, the current crossing time at crosswalks is set based on the assumption that pedestrians walk at 1 meter per second.
The government has decided to change this standard to better accommodate the elderly.
By changing the speed from 1 meter per second to 0.7 meters per second, the crossing time will increase by about 30%.
This is a crosswalk that is about 20 meters long.
The green signal here lasts about 20 seconds, but it will be extended by an additional 6 seconds.
By the end of this year, the crossing time will be increased at 1,000 designated crosswalks.
[Jeong Chae-kyu/Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Comprehensive Transportation Policy Director: “We will extend the pedestrian signal time at crosswalks near traditional markets or hospitals where elderly people frequently pass…”]
The government also plans to install safety structures such as large flower pots in crowded plazas to prevent vehicles from crashing into pedestrians.
This is KBS News, Lee Ji-eun.
입력 2025-05-15 23:54:55
[Anchor]
As the number of traffic accident fatalities decreases, the number of pedestrian traffic accident deaths has actually increased.
In particular, nearly 70% of these fatalities are among the elderly.
The government has decided to extend the crossing time at crosswalks to match the walking speed of the elderly.
Reporter Lee Ji-eun has the story.
[Report]
Vehicles hit pedestrians crossing the crosswalk.
[“Oh no! Ah!”]
A woman in her 70s crossing the crosswalk was hit by a hit-and-run vehicle, and a woman in her 60s was struck by a city bus making a right turn.
While the total number of traffic accident fatalities decreased last year, the number of deaths from accidents while walking increased by over 3%.
Nearly 70% of these fatalities are aged 65 and older.
In particular, the traffic signal duration at crosswalks feels too short for elderly individuals who have difficulty walking.
[Kang Bok-don/Jeju City Aewol-eup: “Now my knees and legs hurt so much that it’s hard to cross even with a cane.”]
The average walking speed of the elderly is 1.13 meters per second, which is about 80% of the speed of an average adult.
However, the current crossing time at crosswalks is set based on the assumption that pedestrians walk at 1 meter per second.
The government has decided to change this standard to better accommodate the elderly.
By changing the speed from 1 meter per second to 0.7 meters per second, the crossing time will increase by about 30%.
This is a crosswalk that is about 20 meters long.
The green signal here lasts about 20 seconds, but it will be extended by an additional 6 seconds.
By the end of this year, the crossing time will be increased at 1,000 designated crosswalks.
[Jeong Chae-kyu/Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Comprehensive Transportation Policy Director: “We will extend the pedestrian signal time at crosswalks near traditional markets or hospitals where elderly people frequently pass…”]
The government also plans to install safety structures such as large flower pots in crowded plazas to prevent vehicles from crashing into pedestrians.
This is KBS News, Lee Ji-eun.
