News 9

Increasing pedestrian fatalities

입력 2025.05.15 (23:54)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

As the number of traffic accident fatalities decreases, the number of pedestrian traffic accident deaths has actually increased.

In particular, nearly 70% of these fatalities are among the elderly.

The government has decided to extend the crossing time at crosswalks to match the walking speed of the elderly.

Reporter Lee Ji-eun has the story.

[Report]

Vehicles hit pedestrians crossing the crosswalk.

[“Oh no! Ah!”]

A woman in her 70s crossing the crosswalk was hit by a hit-and-run vehicle, and a woman in her 60s was struck by a city bus making a right turn.

While the total number of traffic accident fatalities decreased last year, the number of deaths from accidents while walking increased by over 3%.

Nearly 70% of these fatalities are aged 65 and older.

In particular, the traffic signal duration at crosswalks feels too short for elderly individuals who have difficulty walking.

[Kang Bok-don/Jeju City Aewol-eup: “Now my knees and legs hurt so much that it’s hard to cross even with a cane.”]

The average walking speed of the elderly is 1.13 meters per second, which is about 80% of the speed of an average adult.

However, the current crossing time at crosswalks is set based on the assumption that pedestrians walk at 1 meter per second.

The government has decided to change this standard to better accommodate the elderly.

By changing the speed from 1 meter per second to 0.7 meters per second, the crossing time will increase by about 30%.

This is a crosswalk that is about 20 meters long.

The green signal here lasts about 20 seconds, but it will be extended by an additional 6 seconds.

By the end of this year, the crossing time will be increased at 1,000 designated crosswalks.

[Jeong Chae-kyu/Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Comprehensive Transportation Policy Director: “We will extend the pedestrian signal time at crosswalks near traditional markets or hospitals where elderly people frequently pass…”]

The government also plans to install safety structures such as large flower pots in crowded plazas to prevent vehicles from crashing into pedestrians.

This is KBS News, Lee Ji-eun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Increasing pedestrian fatalities
    • 입력 2025-05-15 23:54:55
    News 9
[Anchor]

As the number of traffic accident fatalities decreases, the number of pedestrian traffic accident deaths has actually increased.

In particular, nearly 70% of these fatalities are among the elderly.

The government has decided to extend the crossing time at crosswalks to match the walking speed of the elderly.

Reporter Lee Ji-eun has the story.

[Report]

Vehicles hit pedestrians crossing the crosswalk.

[“Oh no! Ah!”]

A woman in her 70s crossing the crosswalk was hit by a hit-and-run vehicle, and a woman in her 60s was struck by a city bus making a right turn.

While the total number of traffic accident fatalities decreased last year, the number of deaths from accidents while walking increased by over 3%.

Nearly 70% of these fatalities are aged 65 and older.

In particular, the traffic signal duration at crosswalks feels too short for elderly individuals who have difficulty walking.

[Kang Bok-don/Jeju City Aewol-eup: “Now my knees and legs hurt so much that it’s hard to cross even with a cane.”]

The average walking speed of the elderly is 1.13 meters per second, which is about 80% of the speed of an average adult.

However, the current crossing time at crosswalks is set based on the assumption that pedestrians walk at 1 meter per second.

The government has decided to change this standard to better accommodate the elderly.

By changing the speed from 1 meter per second to 0.7 meters per second, the crossing time will increase by about 30%.

This is a crosswalk that is about 20 meters long.

The green signal here lasts about 20 seconds, but it will be extended by an additional 6 seconds.

By the end of this year, the crossing time will be increased at 1,000 designated crosswalks.

[Jeong Chae-kyu/Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Comprehensive Transportation Policy Director: “We will extend the pedestrian signal time at crosswalks near traditional markets or hospitals where elderly people frequently pass…”]

The government also plans to install safety structures such as large flower pots in crowded plazas to prevent vehicles from crashing into pedestrians.

This is KBS News, Lee Ji-eun.
이지은
이지은 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

후보 확정 뒤 첫 여론조사…이재명 46%·김문수 31%·이준석 8%

후보 확정 뒤 첫 여론조사…이재명 46%·김문수 31%·이준석 8%
이재명 영호남 횡단 유세…<br>“동서 통합과 지역 균형 발전”

이재명 영호남 횡단 유세…“동서 통합과 지역 균형 발전”
김문수, 수도권 표심 공략…<br>“교육감 직선제 폐지”

김문수, 수도권 표심 공략…“교육감 직선제 폐지”
이준석 “교사 소송 국가책임제” 교육계 표심 공략…권영국 “기후 정의·노동” 행보

이준석 “교사 소송 국가책임제” 교육계 표심 공략…권영국 “기후 정의·노동” 행보
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.