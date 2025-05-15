Increasing pedestrian fatalities

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As the number of traffic accident fatalities decreases, the number of pedestrian traffic accident deaths has actually increased.



In particular, nearly 70% of these fatalities are among the elderly.



The government has decided to extend the crossing time at crosswalks to match the walking speed of the elderly.



Reporter Lee Ji-eun has the story.



[Report]



Vehicles hit pedestrians crossing the crosswalk.



[“Oh no! Ah!”]



A woman in her 70s crossing the crosswalk was hit by a hit-and-run vehicle, and a woman in her 60s was struck by a city bus making a right turn.



While the total number of traffic accident fatalities decreased last year, the number of deaths from accidents while walking increased by over 3%.



Nearly 70% of these fatalities are aged 65 and older.



In particular, the traffic signal duration at crosswalks feels too short for elderly individuals who have difficulty walking.



[Kang Bok-don/Jeju City Aewol-eup: “Now my knees and legs hurt so much that it’s hard to cross even with a cane.”]



The average walking speed of the elderly is 1.13 meters per second, which is about 80% of the speed of an average adult.



However, the current crossing time at crosswalks is set based on the assumption that pedestrians walk at 1 meter per second.



The government has decided to change this standard to better accommodate the elderly.



By changing the speed from 1 meter per second to 0.7 meters per second, the crossing time will increase by about 30%.



This is a crosswalk that is about 20 meters long.



The green signal here lasts about 20 seconds, but it will be extended by an additional 6 seconds.



By the end of this year, the crossing time will be increased at 1,000 designated crosswalks.



[Jeong Chae-kyu/Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Comprehensive Transportation Policy Director: “We will extend the pedestrian signal time at crosswalks near traditional markets or hospitals where elderly people frequently pass…”]



The government also plans to install safety structures such as large flower pots in crowded plazas to prevent vehicles from crashing into pedestrians.



This is KBS News, Lee Ji-eun.



