Penalty for BAC tampering

[Anchor]



The so-called 'BAC tampering' method, where individuals consume more alcohol after a drinking accident to interfere with breathalyzer tests, has caused significant controversy due to the hit-and-run incident involving singer Kim Ho-joong.



Starting next month, those who employ such tricks will face penalties equivalent to refusing a breathalyzer test.



Reporter Choo Jae-hoon has the details.



[Report]



Singer Kim Ho-joong was sentenced to 2 years and 6 months in prison in both the first and second trials for causing a hit-and-run accident while driving under the influence last year.



[Kim Ho-joong/Singer/May, 2024: "I am sorry. I will reflect on this. I apologize."]



The controversy arose from the suspicion of 'BAC tampering'.



It was alleged that Kim purchased and consumed canned beer after fleeing the scene to obscure the blood alcohol concentration measurement.



There have also been similar cases where drunk drivers involved in fatal accidents consumed more alcohol, claiming they were on their way to the hospital.



As public criticism grew, the so-called 'Kim Ho-joong Prevention Law' was created, passed by the National Assembly, and is set to be implemented.



The law prohibits the act of consuming additional alcohol or using medications that could affect blood alcohol concentration after driving under the influence, with the intent to complicate breathalyzer tests.



Violators will face imprisonment of 1 to 5 years or fines ranging from 5 million to 20 million won.



This is the same penalty as for refusing a breathalyzer test.



[Seo Jang-won/Traffic Division Chief, Dongjak Police Station, Seoul: "We will strictly enforce measures against the 'BAC tampering' attempt. We ask for active participation in creating a safe social atmosphere with the awareness that drunk driving is absolutely unacceptable."]



The amendment to the Road Traffic Act will take effect on the 4th of next month.



This is KBS News, Choo Jae-hoon.



