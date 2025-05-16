Civic consciousness saves a life

News 9

[Anchor]

It has been reported that an emergency patient suffering from breathing difficulties was saved with the help of police and citizens in a race against time.

The road was heavily congested, but citizens quickly opened a path, allowing the patient to reach the emergency room in time.

Reporter Han Sol has the story.

[Report]

Around lunchtime, a white van with its emergency lights on was stuck on a road congested with vehicles.

It was transporting a woman in her 50s who was experiencing bleeding and breathing difficulties, but was caught in traffic.

After receiving the report, a patrol car arrived and turned on its siren, leading the way for the van to follow.

However, the vehicles were barely moving.

The patrol car began to reverse and clear the way, announcing that it was transporting an emergency patient.

At intersections, other vehicles hurriedly slowed down to let the emergency vehicle pass first.

[Kim Sung-yoon/Police Officer, Daejeon Daedeok Police Station: "At first, one or two vehicles moved aside, and then other citizens gradually followed suit, clearing the way."]

The police discovered the emergency vehicle stuck in the traffic jam and escorted it for about 1.5 kilometers.

Normally, it would take over 10 minutes to navigate this frequently congested area to the hospital, but thanks to the citizens voluntarily opening the way, they arrived in just 3 minutes.

The patient arrived at the emergency room quickly and received treatment, overcoming a critical moment, and is now recovering well.

[Heo In-beom/Daejeon, Beopdong: "It was a situation where we couldn't move, but they tried so hard to make way. I was very grateful. I felt a sense of relief that my wife would be able to live."]

The swift response of the police and brilliant civic consciousness saved a precious life.

This is Han Sol from KBS News.

