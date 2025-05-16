News 9

Expanding housing pension access

[Anchor]

Borrowing money to buy a house is called a 'mortgage loan.'

The opposite is 'reverse mortgage.'

This involves using a house that has already been purchased as collateral to receive living expenses.

How much do people typically receive?

On average, about 1.22 million won per month.

This is nearly double the average of about 650,000 won from the National Pension.

For elderly individuals whose income has ceased and who have only one house, this amount can be helpful.

However, the subscription rate is only 1.9%.

This means that only about 2 out of 100 homeowners aged 55 and older utilize it.

Considering it was introduced in 2007, the spread has been slow.

In the face of rapid aging, more enrollment is urgently needed.

Reporter Choi In-young looked into what barriers need to be lowered.

[Report]

79-year-old Mr. Kang Gun-mo joined the reverse mortgage program 12 years ago.

He receives 1.57 million won each month.

[Kang Gun-mo/Reverse Mortgage Subscriber: "I give some as pocket money and if I have a place to travel, I use it to supplement my expenses."]

While receiving cash every month is good, it changes when considering the rise in house prices.

Mr. Kang's apartment in Gwangjin, Seoul has tripled in market value, but the pension amount remains the same as when he joined.

[Kang Gun-mo/Reverse Mortgage Subscriber: "It's about 500 million to 1.5 billion. (Haven't you felt any regrets?) Well, I initially planned it this way."]

The reverse mortgage does not completely ignore the rise in house prices.

It calculates the pension amount based on the assumption that future increases will match past growth rates.

However, the fact that house prices change while the pension amount does not is indeed a source of reluctance.

The Bank of Korea diagnosed that this has been the reason why the subscription rate is less than 2%, although about 35% of homeowners aged 55 and older expressed an intention to subscribe.

The Bank of Korea suggested launching a product where the pension amount increases when house prices rise.

They estimated that if all potential subscribers joined the reverse mortgage program, the elderly poverty rate would drop by 3-5 percentage points, and real GDP would increase by about 0.5-0.7%.

[Hwang In-do/Director of Financial and Monetary Research at the Bank of Korea: "It was analyzed that an income of 34.9 trillion won would be generated annually from reverse mortgages throughout a lifetime."]

In the United States, which introduced reverse mortgages in 1989, there is no upper limit on the house price that can qualify, while in Korea, only houses with a publicly assessed value of 1.2 billion won or less can participate in the reverse mortgage program.

This is KBS News, Choi In-young.

