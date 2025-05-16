Son Heung-min’s blackmailers caught

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A group that threatened national soccer team captain Son Heung-min and demanded a large sum of money has been arrested by the police.



They are accused of trying to extort money from Son by threatening to reveal a pregnancy.



This is a report by reporter Min Jeong-hee.



[Report]



It has come to light that Son Heung-min, a star of Korean soccer playing for Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League, was threatened.



He was demanded a large sum of money by a woman in her 20s, referred to as A, and a man in his 40s, referred to as B, under the pretext of a pregnancy.



Son's side filed a complaint on the 7th, and the police applied for an arrest warrant on the 12th, subsequently obtaining the warrant yesterday (May 14) afternoon to apprehend A and B.



A is accused of demanding hundreds of millions of won by threatening to claim she was pregnant with Son's child last June.



B, a friend of the woman, is also accused of trying to extort tens of millions of won from Son's side last March.



The police are investigating the circumstances of the case based on related materials, including mobile phones seized during a search of their residences immediately after the arrest.



Son's agency, Son & Football Limited, announced the filing of the complaint and stated, "We will inform you as soon as the investigation results are available."



They also emphasized, "Son Heung-min is clearly a victim," and stated, "We will respond strongly without leniency to ensure that those who have committed extortion and threats with blatant falsehoods are punished."



The police are considering applying for detention warrants for A and B on charges of extortion and attempted extortion, respectively.



This is KBS News, Min Jeong-hee.



