Elderly patients die at banks

[Anchor]



In China, an elderly patient died after waiting for a long time at a bank to make a withdrawal for hospital expenses.



This happened because the bank requires the account holder to be present in person for withdrawals, so the sick individual had to go to the bank themself.



This is a report from KBS correspondent Kim Hyo-shin in Beijing.



[Report]



In Hunan Province, China, an elderly in her 60s collapsed and died at a bank while waiting to make a withdrawal for hospital expenses.



After repeated errors in the facial recognition verification process, she had to wait for a long time.



The patient's family attempted to withdraw the money on her behalf, as she was too ill to go out for long periods, but they were denied by the bank, leading to this tragic incident.



[Family of the deceased: "(The bank) insisted that the account holder must be present. We tried for over two hours but could not withdraw the money. The patient has already passed away."]



In Shandong Province, at the end of last year, an elderly patient in critical condition had to visit the bank in a hospital bed.



Earlier this year in Sichuan Province, a critically ill elderly person was only able to make a withdrawal after being carried in on a stretcher to the bank.



[Sichuan bank official: "We were worried that the elderly person might not be able to wait long, so we asked the family, and they said they could bring him."]



All of this is due to the complicated verification procedures.



In China, while some systems are being established to allow bank staff to visit account holders or to permit family members to handle banking matters, these measures are still at a recommendation level.



In ten years, China will enter a super-aged society where the population aged 65 and over will exceed 20%.



Chinese authorities have decided to expand financial systems tailored for the elderly, including home visit services.



This is Kim Hyo-shin from KBS News in Beijing.



