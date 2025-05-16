State liable for forced detention

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



There is a law called the 'Prevention of Prostitution Act' that was enacted in November 1961 and is now no longer in effect.



Article 7 states that the state shall protect women who are at significant risk of engaging in prostitution.



This means it can be determined at a glance.



The police have conducted crackdowns for reasons such as 'engaging in solicitation' or 'preparing to marry a U.S. soldier'.



Article 8 mandated the establishment of vocational training facilities under the pretext of providing self-sufficiency education for these women.



There were more than thirty such facilities nationwide, and up to 13,000 individuals were housed there until the 1980s.



It was later revealed that these facilities did not guarantee even basic necessities such as food and shelter, and the courts recognized that the state has a responsibility to compensate the detainees.



Reporter Shin Hyun-wook has the exclusive report.



[Report]



In the incident at the Gyeonggi Women's Technical Institute, 37 women died as they could not escape from the flames.



Human rights violations occurred not only in this vocational training facility.



In the summer of 1975, A, who was 17 years old and working at a U.S. military club, was kidnapped by unknown men and taken to the Incheon Hyopseong Women's Technical Training Center.



She was frequently subjected to beatings and harsh treatment.



[1975 Hyopseong Women's Technical Training Center Victim: "The blood from the dead was all over my feet, and the only medicine was that anti-inflammatory cream."]



Meals consisted of barley rice with flies and salty radish.



Escaping was out of the question.



[1975 Hyopseong Women's Technical Training Center Victim: "One girl disappeared. When we looked for her, we found out she had jumped into the (traditional) toilet to try to escape."]



In the same year, B, who was 18, went to the Osan U.S. military base to meet a friend and was captured and taken to the Pyeongtaek Women's Technical Training Center.



[1975 Pyeongtaek Women's Technical Training Center Victim/Voice Altered: "This is where I was. The door could be locked."]



Without knowing the reason, she was confined for six months and could not even graduate from high school.



[1975 Pyeongtaek Women's Technical Training Center Victim/Voice Altered: "I asked them to let my daughter go because she needed to graduate from high school... Even if the parents take responsibility, they still won't let her go."]



Despite the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's recommendation for an apology, the government argued that the responsible party during the trial was not the state but local governments, and that it was difficult to view the victims' testimonies as objective evidence.



However, the court sided with the victims.



The Seoul Central District Court ruled that the Republic of Korea must compensate each of the 12 victims up to 240 million won.



The victims express their desire to receive a sincere apology from the state.



[1975 Hyopseong Women's Technical Training Center Victim: "Since we lived an unjust life during that time, I hope they will give us an apology or something for that..."]



KBS News, Shin Hyun-wook.



