Appeals ruling on espionage

[Anchor]



A former executive of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, who was indicted for receiving orders from a North Korean agent and engaging in espionage activities, has been sentenced to prison in the appeals court as well.



However, the sentences for his accomplices were reduced or changed to not guilty.



Reporter Hwang Da-ye has the story.



[Report]



Mr. Seok, who was the head of the labor dispute division of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, was indicted for violating the National Security Act, including engaging in espionage activities upon receiving orders from North Korea.



[Mr. Seok/Former Head of KCTU's labor dispute division/Nov. 2024/First trial verdict: "(Do you acknowledge the charges?) ...."]



In November last year, the court sentenced Mr. Seok to 15 years in prison and 15 years of disqualification, and he was taken into custody.



However, today (May 15), the appeals court sentenced Mr. Seok to 9 years and 6 months in prison and 9 years and 6 months of disqualification.



The court stated that Mr. Seok "exchanged orders and reports with North Korean agents more than 90 times over a long period and even drafted a loyalty pledge to the North Korean regime," and judged that Mr. Seok's actions were "serious criminal acts that jeopardize the existence, safety, or fundamental democratic order of the Republic of Korea."



However, unlike the first trial, the appeals court did not recognize the existence of the secret organization led by Mr. Seok and judged that the general strike of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions was not influenced by this secret organization.



Mr. Kim, a former executive of the health and medical union of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, who was also convicted in the first trial, had his sentence reduced to less than half due to "passive involvement."



In particular, Mr. Yang, a former executive of the metal workers union of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, who was taken into custody in the first trial, was acquitted and released today.



The appeals court stated, "The orders were exchanged between the North Korean agent and Mr. Seok, and there is no evidence to suggest that Mr. Yang was involved," thus overturning the original verdict.



[Mr. Yang/Former Executive of KCTU's metal workers union: "I received a 5-year sentence in the first trial, but today I was acquitted and released. The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions is by no means a spy group...."]



In the case of Mr. Shin, the head of a certain federation under the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, the not guilty verdict from the first trial was upheld.



This is KBS News, Hwang Da-ye.



