U.S.-Qatar sign economic deal

[Anchor]

During his visit to the Middle East, U.S. President Trump received a warm welcome in Qatar as well.

Agreements were made on security cooperation and economic exchanges with Qatar.

However, there is controversy that President Trump has exaggerated the achievements once again.

This is Kim Ji-sook reporting from Washington.

[Report]

President Trump looks out the window of his private jet at the Qatari fighter jets escorting him.

At the airport, the Emir of Qatar came out to greet President Trump.

Trump's motorcade was escorted by a red American-made Tesla Cybertruck, followed by dozens of camels and Arabian horses.

Qatar staged an extravagant welcome, adding traditional formalities.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "We appreciate those camels. I haven't seen camels like that in a long time."]

[Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani/Emir of Qatar: "You are the first American President to officially visit Qatar. So we are very honored."]

The White House announced that Qatar and the U.S. agreed to create over 1,600 trillion won in economic exchanges.

This is a strategy to secure a large amount of oil money in exchange for security cooperation.

The largest deal is in the aviation sector, where President Trump presented himself as a salesman.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "It's the largest order of jets in the history of Boeing. That's pretty good. It's over $200 billion, but 160 in terms of jets. That's fantastic."]

However, criticisms quickly followed that he inflated the achievements.

The aircraft contract explained by the White House is only about half of the amount claimed by President Trump.

Additionally, an agreement with Saudi Arabia the day before was also found to be only half of the announced amount, according to U.S. media analysis.

There are also criticisms regarding potential conflicts of interest.

All the countries visited in this Middle East trip have businesses related to Trump, including hotels and golf courses.

This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.

