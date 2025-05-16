News 9

Flood drill held at Chungju Dam

[Anchor]

As extreme heavy rains continue this summer, the government announced enhanced flood response measures yesterday.

Today (May 15), a simulation training was held at the Chungju Dam, applying new measures such as flood prediction using digital technology.

Reporter Lee Se-heum reports.

[Report]

A simulated situation where extreme heavy rain of over 100mm per hour is forecasted in the Chungju Dam basin.

The situation room of the Korea Water Resources Corporation, which manages multipurpose dams and flood control dams, is busy at work.

["A situation is expected where rainfall of about 310mm, which is more than the anticipated rainfall of 250mm, is expected."]

The situation is immediately communicated to the Chungju Dam, and the possibility of flooding is predicted through a 'dam-river virtual model' that reproduces the terrain, discharge, and rainfall in the dam basin.

As the possibility of flooding increases, with some downstream areas submerged, emergency discharges are initiated to secure water storage in advance.

["As rapid currents occur, residents near the river or stream are in great danger...."]

In an instant, 50 tons of water per second is released.

This is a simulation training by the Korea Water Resources Corporation, assuming extreme heavy rain conditions this summer.

Today's training was conducted as if it were a real situation, receiving discharge permission from the flood control center and sending disaster text messages to local residents.

[Yoon Seok-dae/President of Korea Water Resources Corporation: "Extreme climate is becoming a daily occurrence rather than an exception, so it is important to overhaul the entire flood response process to match the changed environment."]

This summer, due to atmospheric instability and low pressure, rainfall is expected to be higher than average.

In response, the Korea Water Resources Corporation has also entered the flood response system a month earlier than last year.

KBS News, Lee Se-heum.

