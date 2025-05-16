News 9

Appreciation on Teachers’ Day

입력 2025.05.16 (02:44)

[Anchor]

Today (May 15) is Teacher's Day.

These days, there are many incidents of infringement on teachers' rights, and it is said that the attitude towards teachers is not what it used to be, but still, there are likely more moments like this.

It was a day when teachers and students expressed love and respect for each other, and reporter Kim Ha-eun was there.

[Report]

Amid the cheers of students, the teacher rides on a flower palanquin.

["(Teacher! We love you!) Thank you!"]

The students decorated the flower palanquin themselves.

They also poured their heartfelt feelings that they had not been able to express before into letters.

[Yoo Ji-min/Kimhae Naedong Elementary School: "The way the teachers smile brightly like children was so beautiful."]

Carnations can't be left out on Teacher's Day.

Despite the unsettling social atmosphere due to contiuous incidents of infringement on teachers' rights, teachers remember the excitement of when they first stood in front of a classroom.

[Ryu Hyun-a/Seoul Dongil Elementary School Teacher: "On days like today, the kids come to me and smile brightly. Seeing that makes me happy to be a teacher."]

Some teachers showcased their dancing skills that they had honed over time, in front of the students.

It was a day filled with laughter as both teachers and students confirmed their respect and love for each other.

[Jang Kyung-eun/Seoul Broadcasting High School Teacher: "I am so happy that the kids are smiling a lot and enjoying themselves."]

During the Teacher's Day ceremony, awards and commendations were given to over 3,000 teachers.

Teacher Lee Gyu-bae, who has voluntarily guided students with adjustment difficulties, was the only regular teacher to receive the Order of Service Merit.

[Lee Gyu-bae/Daegu Anil Elementary School Teacher: "Teachers learn a lot from students as well. In fact, those joys gather and become the driving force for me to continue being a teacher..."]

Although morale is low these days due to infringement on teachers' rights, teachers hope to stand in front of the classroom under better conditions next year on Teacher's Day.

This is KBS News Kim Ha-eun.

