Korean players hit home runs

[Anchor]



LA Dodgers' Kim Hye-seong has hit his first home run since entering Major League Baseball.



San Francisco's Lee Jung-hoo also hit home runs for two consecutive days, showcasing the strength of Korean players.



Reporter Park Jumi has the story.



[Report]



Kim Hye-seong, who announced his active performance with his entrance song.



["Let's go. Welcome to the show. Whoa, whoa, whoa~"]



In front of his home crowd, he finally reports his first home run.



[Local Commentary: "It's not just speed. It's huge!!"]



He hit a fastball from Athletics' starter Hoglund at a speed of 167.8 km/h, sending it over the fence.



While running, he watched the ball fly until the end, and celebrated with a big smile, receiving proper congratulations from his teammates with sunflower seeds.



Major League Baseball's official social media also congratulated Kim Hye-seong on his home run, which appeared like a comet on the American stage.



Kim Hye-seong had a stellar performance with 2 hits in 2 at-bats, including an infield hit.



[Kim Hye-seong/LA Dodgers: "I just hit it and it turned into a home run. As someone who always wanted to play on this field, I think I was very happy and excited to hit my first home run in Major League Baseball here."]



Lee Jung-hoo hit a magnificent arch for two consecutive days.



It was his sixth home run of the season, surpassing the fourth pitch from the opponent.



He made a strong impression with a solid hit on a pitch that came in at a similar location to the second ball.



[Lee Jung-hoo/San Francisco Giants: "Recently, I felt that breaking balls weren't working well, so I've been practicing a lot about that, and I think I'm gaining confidence while doing so."]



Korean baseball fans had a joyful day as two former Kiwoom teammates both hit home runs in the big leagues.



This is KBS News, Park Jumi.



