Korean players hit home runs

입력 2025.05.16 (02:44)

[Anchor]

LA Dodgers' Kim Hye-seong has hit his first home run since entering Major League Baseball.

San Francisco's Lee Jung-hoo also hit home runs for two consecutive days, showcasing the strength of Korean players.

Reporter Park Jumi has the story.

[Report]

Kim Hye-seong, who announced his active performance with his entrance song.

["Let's go. Welcome to the show. Whoa, whoa, whoa~"]

In front of his home crowd, he finally reports his first home run.

[Local Commentary: "It's not just speed. It's huge!!"]

He hit a fastball from Athletics' starter Hoglund at a speed of 167.8 km/h, sending it over the fence.

While running, he watched the ball fly until the end, and celebrated with a big smile, receiving proper congratulations from his teammates with sunflower seeds.

Major League Baseball's official social media also congratulated Kim Hye-seong on his home run, which appeared like a comet on the American stage.

Kim Hye-seong had a stellar performance with 2 hits in 2 at-bats, including an infield hit.

[Kim Hye-seong/LA Dodgers: "I just hit it and it turned into a home run. As someone who always wanted to play on this field, I think I was very happy and excited to hit my first home run in Major League Baseball here."]

Lee Jung-hoo hit a magnificent arch for two consecutive days.

It was his sixth home run of the season, surpassing the fourth pitch from the opponent.

He made a strong impression with a solid hit on a pitch that came in at a similar location to the second ball.

[Lee Jung-hoo/San Francisco Giants: "Recently, I felt that breaking balls weren't working well, so I've been practicing a lot about that, and I think I'm gaining confidence while doing so."]

Korean baseball fans had a joyful day as two former Kiwoom teammates both hit home runs in the big leagues.

This is KBS News, Park Jumi.

