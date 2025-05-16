Korean players hit home runs
입력 2025.05.16 (02:44) 수정 2025.05.16 (02:44)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[Anchor]
LA Dodgers' Kim Hye-seong has hit his first home run since entering Major League Baseball.
San Francisco's Lee Jung-hoo also hit home runs for two consecutive days, showcasing the strength of Korean players.
Reporter Park Jumi has the story.
[Report]
Kim Hye-seong, who announced his active performance with his entrance song.
["Let's go. Welcome to the show. Whoa, whoa, whoa~"]
In front of his home crowd, he finally reports his first home run.
[Local Commentary: "It's not just speed. It's huge!!"]
He hit a fastball from Athletics' starter Hoglund at a speed of 167.8 km/h, sending it over the fence.
While running, he watched the ball fly until the end, and celebrated with a big smile, receiving proper congratulations from his teammates with sunflower seeds.
Major League Baseball's official social media also congratulated Kim Hye-seong on his home run, which appeared like a comet on the American stage.
Kim Hye-seong had a stellar performance with 2 hits in 2 at-bats, including an infield hit.
[Kim Hye-seong/LA Dodgers: "I just hit it and it turned into a home run. As someone who always wanted to play on this field, I think I was very happy and excited to hit my first home run in Major League Baseball here."]
Lee Jung-hoo hit a magnificent arch for two consecutive days.
It was his sixth home run of the season, surpassing the fourth pitch from the opponent.
He made a strong impression with a solid hit on a pitch that came in at a similar location to the second ball.
[Lee Jung-hoo/San Francisco Giants: "Recently, I felt that breaking balls weren't working well, so I've been practicing a lot about that, and I think I'm gaining confidence while doing so."]
Korean baseball fans had a joyful day as two former Kiwoom teammates both hit home runs in the big leagues.
This is KBS News, Park Jumi.
LA Dodgers' Kim Hye-seong has hit his first home run since entering Major League Baseball.
San Francisco's Lee Jung-hoo also hit home runs for two consecutive days, showcasing the strength of Korean players.
Reporter Park Jumi has the story.
[Report]
Kim Hye-seong, who announced his active performance with his entrance song.
["Let's go. Welcome to the show. Whoa, whoa, whoa~"]
In front of his home crowd, he finally reports his first home run.
[Local Commentary: "It's not just speed. It's huge!!"]
He hit a fastball from Athletics' starter Hoglund at a speed of 167.8 km/h, sending it over the fence.
While running, he watched the ball fly until the end, and celebrated with a big smile, receiving proper congratulations from his teammates with sunflower seeds.
Major League Baseball's official social media also congratulated Kim Hye-seong on his home run, which appeared like a comet on the American stage.
Kim Hye-seong had a stellar performance with 2 hits in 2 at-bats, including an infield hit.
[Kim Hye-seong/LA Dodgers: "I just hit it and it turned into a home run. As someone who always wanted to play on this field, I think I was very happy and excited to hit my first home run in Major League Baseball here."]
Lee Jung-hoo hit a magnificent arch for two consecutive days.
It was his sixth home run of the season, surpassing the fourth pitch from the opponent.
He made a strong impression with a solid hit on a pitch that came in at a similar location to the second ball.
[Lee Jung-hoo/San Francisco Giants: "Recently, I felt that breaking balls weren't working well, so I've been practicing a lot about that, and I think I'm gaining confidence while doing so."]
Korean baseball fans had a joyful day as two former Kiwoom teammates both hit home runs in the big leagues.
This is KBS News, Park Jumi.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Korean players hit home runs
-
- 입력 2025-05-16 02:44:07
- 수정2025-05-16 02:44:25
[Anchor]
LA Dodgers' Kim Hye-seong has hit his first home run since entering Major League Baseball.
San Francisco's Lee Jung-hoo also hit home runs for two consecutive days, showcasing the strength of Korean players.
Reporter Park Jumi has the story.
[Report]
Kim Hye-seong, who announced his active performance with his entrance song.
["Let's go. Welcome to the show. Whoa, whoa, whoa~"]
In front of his home crowd, he finally reports his first home run.
[Local Commentary: "It's not just speed. It's huge!!"]
He hit a fastball from Athletics' starter Hoglund at a speed of 167.8 km/h, sending it over the fence.
While running, he watched the ball fly until the end, and celebrated with a big smile, receiving proper congratulations from his teammates with sunflower seeds.
Major League Baseball's official social media also congratulated Kim Hye-seong on his home run, which appeared like a comet on the American stage.
Kim Hye-seong had a stellar performance with 2 hits in 2 at-bats, including an infield hit.
[Kim Hye-seong/LA Dodgers: "I just hit it and it turned into a home run. As someone who always wanted to play on this field, I think I was very happy and excited to hit my first home run in Major League Baseball here."]
Lee Jung-hoo hit a magnificent arch for two consecutive days.
It was his sixth home run of the season, surpassing the fourth pitch from the opponent.
He made a strong impression with a solid hit on a pitch that came in at a similar location to the second ball.
[Lee Jung-hoo/San Francisco Giants: "Recently, I felt that breaking balls weren't working well, so I've been practicing a lot about that, and I think I'm gaining confidence while doing so."]
Korean baseball fans had a joyful day as two former Kiwoom teammates both hit home runs in the big leagues.
This is KBS News, Park Jumi.
LA Dodgers' Kim Hye-seong has hit his first home run since entering Major League Baseball.
San Francisco's Lee Jung-hoo also hit home runs for two consecutive days, showcasing the strength of Korean players.
Reporter Park Jumi has the story.
[Report]
Kim Hye-seong, who announced his active performance with his entrance song.
["Let's go. Welcome to the show. Whoa, whoa, whoa~"]
In front of his home crowd, he finally reports his first home run.
[Local Commentary: "It's not just speed. It's huge!!"]
He hit a fastball from Athletics' starter Hoglund at a speed of 167.8 km/h, sending it over the fence.
While running, he watched the ball fly until the end, and celebrated with a big smile, receiving proper congratulations from his teammates with sunflower seeds.
Major League Baseball's official social media also congratulated Kim Hye-seong on his home run, which appeared like a comet on the American stage.
Kim Hye-seong had a stellar performance with 2 hits in 2 at-bats, including an infield hit.
[Kim Hye-seong/LA Dodgers: "I just hit it and it turned into a home run. As someone who always wanted to play on this field, I think I was very happy and excited to hit my first home run in Major League Baseball here."]
Lee Jung-hoo hit a magnificent arch for two consecutive days.
It was his sixth home run of the season, surpassing the fourth pitch from the opponent.
He made a strong impression with a solid hit on a pitch that came in at a similar location to the second ball.
[Lee Jung-hoo/San Francisco Giants: "Recently, I felt that breaking balls weren't working well, so I've been practicing a lot about that, and I think I'm gaining confidence while doing so."]
Korean baseball fans had a joyful day as two former Kiwoom teammates both hit home runs in the big leagues.
This is KBS News, Park Jumi.
-
-
박주미 기자 jjum@kbs.co.kr박주미 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.