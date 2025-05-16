Tariff talks at APEC meeting

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Trade Ministers' Meeting has opened in Jeju.



However, given the current circumstances, the attention of the ministers from various countries is focused on the United States, the source of the tariffs storm.



Our country is holding a series of high-level tariff consultations with the United States.



Reporter Park Kyung-jun has the details.



[Report]



Trade ministers from 21 member countries, including the United States, China, and Japan, have gathered in Jeju for the APEC Trade Ministers' Meeting to discuss global trade.



[Cheong In-kyo/Trade Minister: "Growing uncertainty is placing restrain on the global economy and trade landscape. The role of APEC is more crucial than ever."



However, the focus was more on the United States, which has shaken global trade with its tariffs.



Our representative, Cheong In-kyo, expressed friendliness by crossing arms with the U.S. Trade Representative Greer.



Representatives from participating countries also rushed to greet Representative Greer.



Countries are competing to schedule meetings with the U.S. in an effort to reduce the impact of U.S. tariffs.



South Korea is also holding relay meetings with the U.S. as tariff negotiations are underway.



Yesterday (May 14), the working-level officials from South Korea and the U.S. met, today (May 15), Cheong In-kyo and Representative Greer have been meeting, and tomorrow (May 16), Minister Ahn Duk-geun will fly to Jeju to continue tariff discussions.



The goal is to prepare a draft agreement by July 8, and this is a mid-point check on the ongoing negotiations.



The core of this discussion is to defend against the U.S. demand to expedite the negotiations while lowering tariffs on our key export items such as automobiles and steel.



Despite the tight schedule, Representative Greer requested separate meetings with our shipbuilding companies, HD Hyundai and Hanwha Ocean.



This once again shows the strong U.S. commitment to shipbuilding cooperation with Korea, and there are expectations that it will serve as a strong negotiating leverage for us.



This is KBS News, Park Kyung-jun.



