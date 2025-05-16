SK Knights: 3 wins, 3 losses

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In the professional basketball championship, SK Knights, who was cornered, has turned the game back to square one with three consecutive wins after three consecutive losses.



Will it be SK's first-ever reverse sweep or LG's first championship since its founding? Now, it all comes down to the seventh game.



This is a report by reporter Lee Mu-hyung.



[Report]



LG Sakers, who wants to end the series in Changwon, and SK Knights, who must return to the seventh game venue in Jamsil.



In the early stages of the fateful sixth game, it was the home team LG that was rather overwhelmed by greater tension.



The rim seemed to turn away from the ball as if to tease them, and the main player Tamayo, who was blocked consecutively by Warney, struggled and even missed a hard-earned free throw.



[Commentary: "Tamayo doesn't seem like himself today."]



While LG took on the disgrace of scoring the fewest points in the first half of a championship series with 17 points, SK took the lead with Kim Sun-hyung and Warney.



In the fourth quarter, SK, who was overtaken after being hit by consecutive three-pointers from LG, rose again in the final moments of the game.



Trailing by three points, Warney hit a game-tying three-pointer, followed by Kim Sun-hyung and Ahn Young-jun turning the game around with a fast break after a steal, roaring in triumph.



Just before the end, Warney's layup effectively sealed the victory for SK, silencing the Changwon Gymnasium after a dramatic three consecutive losses followed by three consecutive wins.



[Kim Sun-hyung/SK: "Our players were not in good shape, and it was really tough mentally and physically today, but I think they are amazing players, the SK players."]



With three wins and three losses, SK and LG, tied like a drama, will now face off in the seventh game for a new history of the first-ever 'reverse sweep' in professional basketball and 'first championship in 28 years since founding.'



This is KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!