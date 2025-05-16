News 9

SK Knights: 3 wins, 3 losses

입력 2025.05.16 (02:44)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In the professional basketball championship, SK Knights, who was cornered, has turned the game back to square one with three consecutive wins after three consecutive losses.

Will it be SK's first-ever reverse sweep or LG's first championship since its founding? Now, it all comes down to the seventh game.

This is a report by reporter Lee Mu-hyung.

[Report]

LG Sakers, who wants to end the series in Changwon, and SK Knights, who must return to the seventh game venue in Jamsil.

In the early stages of the fateful sixth game, it was the home team LG that was rather overwhelmed by greater tension.

The rim seemed to turn away from the ball as if to tease them, and the main player Tamayo, who was blocked consecutively by Warney, struggled and even missed a hard-earned free throw.

[Commentary: "Tamayo doesn't seem like himself today."]

While LG took on the disgrace of scoring the fewest points in the first half of a championship series with 17 points, SK took the lead with Kim Sun-hyung and Warney.

In the fourth quarter, SK, who was overtaken after being hit by consecutive three-pointers from LG, rose again in the final moments of the game.

Trailing by three points, Warney hit a game-tying three-pointer, followed by Kim Sun-hyung and Ahn Young-jun turning the game around with a fast break after a steal, roaring in triumph.

Just before the end, Warney's layup effectively sealed the victory for SK, silencing the Changwon Gymnasium after a dramatic three consecutive losses followed by three consecutive wins.

[Kim Sun-hyung/SK: "Our players were not in good shape, and it was really tough mentally and physically today, but I think they are amazing players, the SK players."]

With three wins and three losses, SK and LG, tied like a drama, will now face off in the seventh game for a new history of the first-ever 'reverse sweep' in professional basketball and 'first championship in 28 years since founding.'

This is KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • SK Knights: 3 wins, 3 losses
    • 입력 2025-05-16 02:44:07
    News 9
[Anchor]

In the professional basketball championship, SK Knights, who was cornered, has turned the game back to square one with three consecutive wins after three consecutive losses.

Will it be SK's first-ever reverse sweep or LG's first championship since its founding? Now, it all comes down to the seventh game.

This is a report by reporter Lee Mu-hyung.

[Report]

LG Sakers, who wants to end the series in Changwon, and SK Knights, who must return to the seventh game venue in Jamsil.

In the early stages of the fateful sixth game, it was the home team LG that was rather overwhelmed by greater tension.

The rim seemed to turn away from the ball as if to tease them, and the main player Tamayo, who was blocked consecutively by Warney, struggled and even missed a hard-earned free throw.

[Commentary: "Tamayo doesn't seem like himself today."]

While LG took on the disgrace of scoring the fewest points in the first half of a championship series with 17 points, SK took the lead with Kim Sun-hyung and Warney.

In the fourth quarter, SK, who was overtaken after being hit by consecutive three-pointers from LG, rose again in the final moments of the game.

Trailing by three points, Warney hit a game-tying three-pointer, followed by Kim Sun-hyung and Ahn Young-jun turning the game around with a fast break after a steal, roaring in triumph.

Just before the end, Warney's layup effectively sealed the victory for SK, silencing the Changwon Gymnasium after a dramatic three consecutive losses followed by three consecutive wins.

[Kim Sun-hyung/SK: "Our players were not in good shape, and it was really tough mentally and physically today, but I think they are amazing players, the SK players."]

With three wins and three losses, SK and LG, tied like a drama, will now face off in the seventh game for a new history of the first-ever 'reverse sweep' in professional basketball and 'first championship in 28 years since founding.'

This is KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung.
이무형
이무형 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

후보 확정 뒤 첫 여론조사…이재명 46%·김문수 31%·이준석 8%

후보 확정 뒤 첫 여론조사…이재명 46%·김문수 31%·이준석 8%
이재명 영호남 횡단 유세…<br>“동서 통합과 지역 균형 발전”

이재명 영호남 횡단 유세…“동서 통합과 지역 균형 발전”
김문수, 수도권 표심 공략…<br>“교육감 직선제 폐지”

김문수, 수도권 표심 공략…“교육감 직선제 폐지”
이준석 “교사 소송 국가책임제” 교육계 표심 공략…권영국 “기후 정의·노동” 행보

이준석 “교사 소송 국가책임제” 교육계 표심 공략…권영국 “기후 정의·노동” 행보
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.