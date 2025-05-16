News 9

Temu fined for transferring user data

입력 2025.05.16 (02:44)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The Chinese online retailer 'Temu' has been found to have illegally transferred the personal information of Korean users overseas, resulting in a fine of over 1.3 billion won.

Additionally, complicating the membership cancellation process has also become an issue.

Reporter Kang Na-ru has the details.

[Report]

Temu, a Chinese online shopping mall that entered our country with low prices, has an average of 2.9 million users per day, but its management of personal information has been lax.

Looking at the Temu website, it is evident that personal information of users has been transferred to over 20 overseas companies under the pretext of product delivery.

This includes 13 items of information such as names, mobile phone numbers, addresses, and emails.

According to relevant laws, users must be informed when their information is transferred overseas, but Temu did not comply with this requirement.

They also failed to appoint a domestic agent as required.

The membership cancellation process, which is complicated and difficult compared to the sign-up process, has also been problematic.

Users must go through seven steps to cancel, and there are numerous posts online detailing the withdrawal process for Temu.

[Kim Hae-sook/Director of Investigation Division 1, Personal Information Protection Commission: "There are regulations that require easier provision of requests for withdrawal or service termination, but they did not comply with those regulations...."]

Temu also required identification information when recruiting sellers in Korea.

In this process, they handled resident registration numbers without legal grounds, and when the government investigation began, they belatedly destroyed the information.

The Personal Information Protection Commission has imposed a fine of over 1.36 billion won on Temu.

Temu stated that they respect the government's decision and have reflected all recommendations.

This is KBS News, Kang Na-ru reporting.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Temu fined for transferring user data
    • 입력 2025-05-16 02:44:07
    News 9
[Anchor]

The Chinese online retailer 'Temu' has been found to have illegally transferred the personal information of Korean users overseas, resulting in a fine of over 1.3 billion won.

Additionally, complicating the membership cancellation process has also become an issue.

Reporter Kang Na-ru has the details.

[Report]

Temu, a Chinese online shopping mall that entered our country with low prices, has an average of 2.9 million users per day, but its management of personal information has been lax.

Looking at the Temu website, it is evident that personal information of users has been transferred to over 20 overseas companies under the pretext of product delivery.

This includes 13 items of information such as names, mobile phone numbers, addresses, and emails.

According to relevant laws, users must be informed when their information is transferred overseas, but Temu did not comply with this requirement.

They also failed to appoint a domestic agent as required.

The membership cancellation process, which is complicated and difficult compared to the sign-up process, has also been problematic.

Users must go through seven steps to cancel, and there are numerous posts online detailing the withdrawal process for Temu.

[Kim Hae-sook/Director of Investigation Division 1, Personal Information Protection Commission: "There are regulations that require easier provision of requests for withdrawal or service termination, but they did not comply with those regulations...."]

Temu also required identification information when recruiting sellers in Korea.

In this process, they handled resident registration numbers without legal grounds, and when the government investigation began, they belatedly destroyed the information.

The Personal Information Protection Commission has imposed a fine of over 1.36 billion won on Temu.

Temu stated that they respect the government's decision and have reflected all recommendations.

This is KBS News, Kang Na-ru reporting.
강나루
강나루 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

후보 확정 뒤 첫 여론조사…이재명 46%·김문수 31%·이준석 8%

후보 확정 뒤 첫 여론조사…이재명 46%·김문수 31%·이준석 8%
이재명 영호남 횡단 유세…<br>“동서 통합과 지역 균형 발전”

이재명 영호남 횡단 유세…“동서 통합과 지역 균형 발전”
김문수, 수도권 표심 공략…<br>“교육감 직선제 폐지”

김문수, 수도권 표심 공략…“교육감 직선제 폐지”
이준석 “교사 소송 국가책임제” 교육계 표심 공략…권영국 “기후 정의·노동” 행보

이준석 “교사 소송 국가책임제” 교육계 표심 공략…권영국 “기후 정의·노동” 행보
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.