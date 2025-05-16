Temu fined for transferring user data

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Chinese online retailer 'Temu' has been found to have illegally transferred the personal information of Korean users overseas, resulting in a fine of over 1.3 billion won.



Additionally, complicating the membership cancellation process has also become an issue.



Reporter Kang Na-ru has the details.



[Report]



Temu, a Chinese online shopping mall that entered our country with low prices, has an average of 2.9 million users per day, but its management of personal information has been lax.



Looking at the Temu website, it is evident that personal information of users has been transferred to over 20 overseas companies under the pretext of product delivery.



This includes 13 items of information such as names, mobile phone numbers, addresses, and emails.



According to relevant laws, users must be informed when their information is transferred overseas, but Temu did not comply with this requirement.



They also failed to appoint a domestic agent as required.



The membership cancellation process, which is complicated and difficult compared to the sign-up process, has also been problematic.



Users must go through seven steps to cancel, and there are numerous posts online detailing the withdrawal process for Temu.



[Kim Hae-sook/Director of Investigation Division 1, Personal Information Protection Commission: "There are regulations that require easier provision of requests for withdrawal or service termination, but they did not comply with those regulations...."]



Temu also required identification information when recruiting sellers in Korea.



In this process, they handled resident registration numbers without legal grounds, and when the government investigation began, they belatedly destroyed the information.



The Personal Information Protection Commission has imposed a fine of over 1.36 billion won on Temu.



Temu stated that they respect the government's decision and have reflected all recommendations.



This is KBS News, Kang Na-ru reporting.



