Masters lay foundation to K-Classical

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Recently, domestic musicians have been making their mark on the international stage, writing a new history for classical music.



The recognition they are receiving today is built on the sweat and tears of senior musicians who paved the way on the world stage.



Let's take a look at the musical journey of these masters that has spanned half a century.



This is Kim Hyun-soo reporting.



[Report]



The world is paying attention to K-Classical, and it is certainly not a coincidence.



At its foundation lies the highest award at the Ferruccio Busoni International Piano Competition in 1980, awarded to the first Asian.



The path for the queen of the keyboard, however, was not all smooth.



[Seo Hye-kyung/Pianist: "It was difficult to balance the world stage and parenting, and I also had to fight cancer, facing life and death..."]



The performances that emerged from enduring a thorny path were infused with 'joy, anger, sorrow and pleasure.'



[Seo Hye-kyung/Pianist: "Until the moment I die, I will work hard and perform to touch your hearts..."]



Yang Sung-won, who has dedicated half a century to the cello, has laid the foundation for K-Classical as both a professor and a musician.



[Yang Sung-won/Cellist: "I have come to deeply feel that listening to myself and listening to others is the most important thing..."]



His refined playing techniques and intellectual interpretations of pieces make him stand out.



The musical paths forged by these masters on the keyboard and strings served as an invaluable guide for the younger generation following in their footsteps.



[Yang Sung-won/Cellist: "What we must clearly understand is that it is no longer Western music. It is now our music."]



[Seo Hye-kyung/Pianist: "This is just the beginning. Now, artistry and artistic depth are being added to life..."]



This is KBS News Kim Hyun-soo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!