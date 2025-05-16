ChatGPT predicts “Classic Series”

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This week features a traditional rivalry match known as the 'Classic Series' between Samsung and Lotte.



When we added cutting-edge artificial intelligence to the classic, ChatGPT predicted that Lotte would have the upper hand over Samsung.



Our reporter Heo Sol-ji will provide insights from the studio next door.



[Report]



["The strongest Samsung will win~ Whooooa~"]



["Let’s shout for victory, the strongest Lotte Giants Whooooa~ Whooooa~ Whooooa~~"]



It’s an exciting yet somewhat fascinating sight, isn’t it?



The two rival teams, Lotte and Samsung, are singing each other's cheering songs together.



This is the so-called 'Classic Series' between Lotte and Samsung.



Since the launch of Korean professional baseball in 1982, Samsung and Lotte are the only two teams whose names have not changed in the 44 years.



Therefore, the match between these two teams is a battle of pride from the inaugural years of professional baseball and also a long-standing romance of the sport.



So, what if we ask 'cutting-edge artificial intelligence' ChatGPT about the outcome of this 'Classic Series'?



ChatGPT predicts a slight advantage for Lotte with 2 wins and 1 loss.



Considering the expected starters, it sees Samsung winning the first game and Lotte winning the third game, but it found the prediction for the second game, which is expected to feature Choi Won-tae and Park Se-woong, a bit challenging.



Nevertheless, it forecasted that the rising momentum of the batting lineup and the strong home performance of Park Se-woong would give Lotte a slight edge.



In fact, commentator Jeon Jun-ho also analyzed that with Park Se-woong and Davidson on the mound and the team's strong batting power, Lotte would take the advantage of 2 wins and 1 loss.



The predictions from four baseball reporters, known as the 4-panel, were quite similar, but reporter Kim Do-hwan favored Samsung.



However, he added that the pitching duel between Reyes and Reyes would be a key point, and if Samsung navigates this well, they could gain momentum.



In summary, the 2-panel and 4-panel predictions, including ChatGPT, showed an overwhelming advantage for Lotte at 5 to 1.



However, the potential return of Jeon Min-jae for Lotte and Kim Ji-chan for Samsung as early as the weekend series could be another variable.



On 2TV, KBS plans to broadcast the Classic Series between Lotte and Samsung on Saturday, which is expected to be a tightly contested match that even ChatGPT finds challenging.



This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.



