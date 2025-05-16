Tottenham suffers another injury

동영상 고정 취소

Son Heung-min is aiming for his first professional title in the Europa League final next week, but his team Tottenham has faced another injury setback.



This occurred during the match against Crystal Palace last weekend.



Tottenham's Kulusevski fell to the ground in pain after taking a shot.



Injured Kulusevski ultimately had to undergo knee surgery and will be unable to play in the Europa League final.



Although Son Heung-min has returned for the match, in a concerning situation with many injured players, the loss of Kulusevski, who has scored double digits this season, has dealt a significant blow to Tottenham.



There are analyses suggesting that the burden on captain Son Heung-min will become even heavier.



