King Sejong’s Birthday ceremony
On the occasion of 'King Sejong's Birthday', designated as a national commemorative day, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism held a ceremony today at a special outdoor stage in Gyeongbokgung Palace to honor the spirit of King Sejong.
Today's ceremony included a cultural heritage exhibition and performances themed around Sejong, as well as the Sejong Cultural Award presentation.
'King Sejong's Birthday' was designated as a national commemorative day last November to honor Sejong's birth and achievements on May 15, 1397.
