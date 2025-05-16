King Sejong’s Birthday ceremony

동영상 고정 취소

On the occasion of 'King Sejong's Birthday', designated as a national commemorative day, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism held a ceremony today at a special outdoor stage in Gyeongbokgung Palace to honor the spirit of King Sejong.



Today's ceremony included a cultural heritage exhibition and performances themed around Sejong, as well as the Sejong Cultural Award presentation.



'King Sejong's Birthday' was designated as a national commemorative day last November to honor Sejong's birth and achievements on May 15, 1397.



