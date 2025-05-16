News Today

[News Today] KBS poll: Lee 46%, Kim 31%

[LEAD]
KBS has conducted a nationwide poll for the first time since each party confirmed its presidential candidate. Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung topped the list with 46% support. People Power Party's Kim Moon-soo trails at 31%. Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok comes in third at 8%.

[REPORT]
In a recent survey, people were asked who they would vote for if the election was tomorrow.

46% chose Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung, 31% People Power Party's Kim Moon-soo and 8% Reform Party's candidate Lee Jun-seok.

The other presidential candidates, Kwon Young-guk of the Democratic Labor Party, Koo Joo-wa of the Liberty Unification Party and independents Hwang Kyo-ahn and Song Jin-ho all registered below 1% support while 12% of those surveyed did not have a candidate they favored or gave no response.

Lee Jae-myung was ahead of Kim Moon-soo by 15 percentage points, well outside the margin of error.

Just among moderates, Lee has more than majority support while Kim drew 22% and Lee Jun-seok 9%. Again, 12% of respondents had no candidate of preference or did not respond.

The survey also asked how the public characterized the upcoming snap election.

53% said support should go to the opposition candidate to realize a change of power.

36% expressed support for the ruling party candidate for a recreation of the current government, with the figures nearly unchanged from last week.

Voters were also asked about what factors influenced their choice.

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration and his impeachment came in as the leading factor at 38%. The economic crises at home and abroad, the DP's parliamentary operation and its candidate Lee Jae-myung's judicial risks were each cited at 15%.

Commissioned by KBS and conducted by Hankook Research, the telephone survey interviewed one thousand men and women aged 18 and above nationwide from May 13 to the 15. It has a 95% confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

