[News Today] S. Korea-US ministerial tariff talks

입력 2025-05-16 15:28:40 수정 2025-05-16 15:28:53 News Today





[LEAD]

The Asia-Pacific region's largest economic cooperation forum has convened in Jejudo. Trade ministers from 21 APEC member economies, including the United States, China and Japan, have gathered to discuss global trade. All eyes headed to the United States, as its tariffs continue to shake up global trade.



[REPORT]

The APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting has kicked off on Jejudo Island, bringing together trade ministers from 21 member-states, including the U.S., China and Japan, to discuss global trade.



Cheong In-kyo / S. Korean Minister of Trade

"Growing uncertainties place restraints on the global economy and trade landscape. The role of APEC is more crucial than ever."



But all eyes are on the U.S. tariffs, which have shaken up the global trade environment.



The representatives of the participating countries rushed to greet U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.



They are competing for a slot to hold talks with the U.S. to minimize the impact of the U.S. tariffs.



South Korea, which has already launched tariff negotiations, is holding relay talks with the U.S.



Following working-level talks two days ago, on Thursday Trade Minister Cheong In-kyo met with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. On Friday, Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Ahn Duk-geun is discussing tariffs on Jejudo.



It's a kind of interim talks with the goal to reach an agreement by July 8.



Despite his tight schedule, Jamieson Greer is set to hold separate talks with South Korean shipbuilding companies HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and Hanwha Ocean on Friday.



It reaffirms Washington's strong commitment to cooperating with Korea in shipbuilding and could give Seoul leverage in the ongoing negotiations.