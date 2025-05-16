[News Today] Low home pension subscription rate

입력 2025-05-16 15:29:00 수정 2025-05-16 15:29:11 News Today





[LEAD]

For elderly Koreans with no steady income, the reverse mortgage program has served as a crucial safety net, as it allows homeowners to receive monthly pension payments in exchange for using their home as collateral. But despite its benefits, less than 2 percent of eligible homeowners aged 55 or older are currently enrolled.



[REPORT]

Seventy-nine-year-old Kang Gun-mo took out a home pension or reverse mortgage plan twelve years ago.



He receives a monthly payment of 1.57 million won, roughly 1,100 U.S. dollars.



Kang Gun-mo / Reverse Mortgage Subscriber

"I use the money to give allowances and to travel."



It's nice to get cash every month but he is a little disappointed now that the price of his home has risen.



Kang Gun-mo / Reverse Mortgage Subscriber

"The market price went up from KRW 500 mn to 1.5 bn. [Are you disappointed?] I decided to do this back then."



The reverse mortgage program doesn't reflect increased housing prices.



The pension amount is calculated based on projected price increases deduced from past price hikes.



However, eligible elderly are skeptical because the pension amount stays the same despite rising home prices.



The Bank of Korea concluded that this is why the program subscription rate stands at less than 2%, although 35% of homeowners 55 or older say they're willing to take out the plan.



The nation's central bank proposed to market a product that provides higher pensions when housing prices go up.



The BOK projected that if all those who want to subscribe to the plan do join, the elderly poverty rate would fall between 3 to 5 percentage points and the actual GDP would grow by 0.5 to 0.7%.



Hwang In-do / Bank of Korea Economic Research Institute

"They stand to receive incomes from a home pension fund of KRW 34.9 tn every year for the rest of their lives."



While the United States, which had adopted the reverse mortgage program in 1989, doesn't impose a limit on eligible home prices, in Korea, only those who own homes with less than 1.2 billion won or about 858,000 dollars in declared value are eligible.