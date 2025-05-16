[News Today] Longer crosswalk times for seniors

[LEAD]

While the overall number of traffic accident deaths in South Korea has declined, pedestrian fatalities are on the rise. New government data shows the number of people killed while walking increased by more than 3 percent last year. What's more concerning is that nearly 70 percent of those victims were aged 65 or older. As a result, the government has decided to extend crosswalk signal times to match the walking speed of the elderly.



[REPORT]

A car runs over pedestrians on a crosswalk.



A woman in her 70s was killed in a hit-and-run accident on a pedestrian crosswalk.



And this woman in her 60s lost her life when a bus making a right turn hit her.



Last year, the overall number of deaths in traffic accidents declined, but the number of pedestrian deaths rose by over 3%.



Nearly 70% of these fatal accidents happened to those who are 65 or older.



To the elderly who may have difficulty walking, the time given to cross the road feels too short.



Kang Bok-don / Jeju resident

My knees and legs hurt. Crossing the street even with a walking cane is hard.



The average walking speed of seniors is 1.13m per second, about 80% of that of an ordinary adult.



But the current crossing lights are based on the assumed walking speed of one meter per second.



The government has decided to change crossing times.



If the assumed walking speed is changed from one meter per second to 0.7 meters per second, the crossing time becomes longer by about 30%.



Crossing times will be extended at one thousand crosswalks nationwide within this year.



Jung Chae-kyo / Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport

Crossing times near traditional markets and hospitals with many elderly pedestrians will be extended.



The government will also install large flower pots near crowded areas to prevent cars from driving into pedestrians.