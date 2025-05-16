News Today

[News Today] Longer crosswalk times for seniors

입력 2025.05.16 (15:29) 수정 2025.05.16 (15:29)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
While the overall number of traffic accident deaths in South Korea has declined, pedestrian fatalities are on the rise. New government data shows the number of people killed while walking increased by more than 3 percent last year. What's more concerning is that nearly 70 percent of those victims were aged 65 or older. As a result, the government has decided to extend crosswalk signal times to match the walking speed of the elderly.

[REPORT]
A car runs over pedestrians on a crosswalk.

A woman in her 70s was killed in a hit-and-run accident on a pedestrian crosswalk.

And this woman in her 60s lost her life when a bus making a right turn hit her.

Last year, the overall number of deaths in traffic accidents declined, but the number of pedestrian deaths rose by over 3%.

Nearly 70% of these fatal accidents happened to those who are 65 or older.

To the elderly who may have difficulty walking, the time given to cross the road feels too short.

Kang Bok-don / Jeju resident
My knees and legs hurt. Crossing the street even with a walking cane is hard.

The average walking speed of seniors is 1.13m per second, about 80% of that of an ordinary adult.

But the current crossing lights are based on the assumed walking speed of one meter per second.

The government has decided to change crossing times.

If the assumed walking speed is changed from one meter per second to 0.7 meters per second, the crossing time becomes longer by about 30%.

Crossing times will be extended at one thousand crosswalks nationwide within this year.

Jung Chae-kyo / Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport
Crossing times near traditional markets and hospitals with many elderly pedestrians will be extended.

The government will also install large flower pots near crowded areas to prevent cars from driving into pedestrians.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Longer crosswalk times for seniors
    • 입력 2025-05-16 15:29:20
    • 수정2025-05-16 15:29:32
    News Today

[LEAD]
While the overall number of traffic accident deaths in South Korea has declined, pedestrian fatalities are on the rise. New government data shows the number of people killed while walking increased by more than 3 percent last year. What's more concerning is that nearly 70 percent of those victims were aged 65 or older. As a result, the government has decided to extend crosswalk signal times to match the walking speed of the elderly.

[REPORT]
A car runs over pedestrians on a crosswalk.

A woman in her 70s was killed in a hit-and-run accident on a pedestrian crosswalk.

And this woman in her 60s lost her life when a bus making a right turn hit her.

Last year, the overall number of deaths in traffic accidents declined, but the number of pedestrian deaths rose by over 3%.

Nearly 70% of these fatal accidents happened to those who are 65 or older.

To the elderly who may have difficulty walking, the time given to cross the road feels too short.

Kang Bok-don / Jeju resident
My knees and legs hurt. Crossing the street even with a walking cane is hard.

The average walking speed of seniors is 1.13m per second, about 80% of that of an ordinary adult.

But the current crossing lights are based on the assumed walking speed of one meter per second.

The government has decided to change crossing times.

If the assumed walking speed is changed from one meter per second to 0.7 meters per second, the crossing time becomes longer by about 30%.

Crossing times will be extended at one thousand crosswalks nationwide within this year.

Jung Chae-kyo / Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport
Crossing times near traditional markets and hospitals with many elderly pedestrians will be extended.

The government will also install large flower pots near crowded areas to prevent cars from driving into pedestrians.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘룸살롱 의혹, 입장 없다’ 하루 만에…대법 “사실관계 확인 중”

‘룸살롱 의혹, 입장 없다’ 하루 만에…대법 “사실관계 확인 중”
이재명 “동학 정신이 나라 살려”<br>…국민의힘 탈당 김상욱 지원 유세

이재명 “동학 정신이 나라 살려”…국민의힘 탈당 김상욱 지원 유세
김문수, GTX·행정수도 공약 <br>발표…이준석, 충청권 유세

김문수, GTX·행정수도 공약 발표…이준석, 충청권 유세
경찰, ‘양평 고속도로 특혜 의혹’ 국토부 등 압수수색

경찰, ‘양평 고속도로 특혜 의혹’ 국토부 등 압수수색
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.